Karl Lagerfeld’s rare drawings from his early career in Rome can be yours

German designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the audience at the end of his show for Lagerfeld Gallery during the Spring/Summer 2006 Ready-to-Wear collections in Paris, 05 October 2005. (Photo by PIERRE VERDY / AFP)PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

The world lost Karl Lagerfeld at the age of 85 back in February, but his fashion and art live on.

Fans of the iconic designer can attend an auction of a smattering of rare, never seen before sketches and drawings from Lagerfeld’s early career in West Palm Beach later this month, according to Urban Culture Auctions.

Chanel’s creative director drew the 100 plus works during the ‘60s while working at Italian fashion house Tiziani in Rome.

Among the collection are sketches of designs he created for Elizabeth Taylor, Gina Lollobrigida and Doris Duke.

“These sketches are the work of one of the most brilliant couturiers of the last half century,” Rico Baca, co-owner of Urban Culture Auctions, told British Vogue. “They are very rare and might not have survived had they remained in Lagerfeld’s possession.”

The auction starts at noon April 18 at at Urban Culture Auctions’ exhibition facility, 417 Bunker Road.



