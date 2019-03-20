‘Southern Charm’ star kicked out of VIP tent at golf tournament

Shep Rose seemed to be enjoying his time at The Players Championship. Maybe a bit too much.
TMZ Sports first posted a video of the “Southern Charm” star Friday inside a VIP tent at the annual golf tournament held in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The reality star is sitting down with two women and a uniformed officer comes over to him, tells him something, and Rose gets up and leaves. If you look closely, you can see the 39-year-old slightly staggering on his way out.
A spokesman for the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the South Carolina native had been told to leave the tent by a PGA staffer as he had a bit too much to drink, but refused.
“He was told to leave that particular area as he was too intoxicated and there are rules about that,” said the spokesman. Rose “didn’t leave immediately, so one of our lieutenants talked to him and got him out of there. That was the extent of it. He was polite and professional. How drunk was he? I don’t know but he didn’t create a disturbance.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The TV personality was not taken into custody, and went back to watching golf down one of the fairways at TPC Sawgrass, added the spokesman. Rory McIroy later ended up winning dramatically by one shot over Jim Furyk.
Before the tourney, Rose posted an Instagram shot of him and fellow “Southern Charm” stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover getting ready. The partial caption: “Good times ahead.”
Comments