XXXTentacion’s son is born months after rapper’s murder

By Monique O. Madan

January 27, 2019 05:12 PM

Seven months after South Florida rapper, XXXTentacion, was fatally shot, his girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth to his son Saturday, family says. 

The baby was named Gekyume Onfroy, which the family said “is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought.” 

“XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love,” a family spokesperson said in an email. 

The 20-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot to death in June in Broward County during an armed robbery, police say. 

