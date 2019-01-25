Think Mika & Joe are in a cold climate shooting ‘Morning Joe?’ Think again, says writer

Despite a brief cold snap, most Americans would agree weather is more tolerable in Florida than in northern states in the winter months.
So we can’t blame people for wanting to travel down south, especially if they own a home here.
Exhibit A: MSNBC co-anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
Despite the fact that the married couple conduct “Morning Joe” with the backdrop of chilly Washington, D.C., rumor has it they are actually physically in the Sunshine State this week.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Washington Post writer Paul Farhi “outed” the journalists on Twitter, accusing the two of not actually being in a cold climate, but broadcasting from their home studio in Jupiter.
“There’s no formal set in their home studio, just a couple of [Washington. D.C.] backdrops,” Farhi posted. “Thus, a wide shot is out of the question.”
More movie magic: Scarborough and Brzezinski give the illusion that they are far away from one another, by talking into separate cameras, but in reality, Farhi says the newlyweds are sitting just feet from one another.
The MSNBC show is shot from Rockefeller Center in New York City, where most “Morning Joe” panelists convene.
So what’s the big deal about where they are geographically if they aren’t actually on the ground reporting? It’s not unusual for broadcasters to be in a different location than the area depicted in the background.
“People on the show say the multistate production arrangement has caused some concern about its [effect] on the ‘chemistry’ of the panelists and the co-hosts,” continues Farhi.
This isn’t the first time the two have been accused of pulling something over on the viewers.
On the Friday after Thanksgiving 2017, the “MJ” cohosts caused a stir after Brzezinski stated how “stuffed” she was, even though they had pre-taped the show and Turkey Day hadn’t even occurred.
The Miami Herald reached out to MSNBC for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Comments