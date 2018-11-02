Latina celebrities hosting voter rally in Miami to get locals to the polls

Some of your favorite celebrities from the big and small screen are hosting a voter rally in Miami on Sunday.
America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, Rosario Dawson and Zoe Saldana will be will be encouraging locals to vote on Election Day.
The Latinas En Marcha rally will get under way at Little Havana music club, Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., starting at 4 p.m.
“Latinas en Marcha is an unprecedented convening of Latinas — immigrant, queer, indigenous and Afro-Latinas determined to lead,” reads the LEM Facebook page. “Join New Florida Majority, Florida Immigrant Coalition and the Miami Workers Center for an experience in civic engagement, culture, music and sisterhood.”
