Is XXXTentacion confessing from the grave? Secret recording may be of the slain rapper

At the BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami Beach last week, Chicago hip hopper Vic Mensa was widely criticized for speaking ill of the dead.
Mensa, in a freestyling rap session, called the late XXXTentacion a “domestic abuser” and was forced to later apologize after he found out the slain singer’s mother was in the audience.
“I had no idea a grieving mother would be in the audience to honor her lost son,” he said in a video on social media. “However, I vehemently reject the trend in hip-hop of championing abusers, and I will not hold my tongue about it.”
XXX’s fans were outraged, but on Tuesday, music news website Pitchfork reports that it obtained a secret recording from 2016 by an acquaintance in which the slain hip hopper admits to doing bad things. Pitchfork says the recording was obtained from the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s office, but the crimes occurred in Broward County.
The local rapper, who was murdered in a botched robbery at a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop in June, is reportedly heard confessing to domestic abuse as well as other acts of violence to the person with the recorder.
The man in the audio recording who sounds like the Soundcloud artist also talks about how he is in the Miami New Times, which did an expose on XXX shortly before his death: “I’m on New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight,” says the man.
XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend Geneva Ayala at the time of his murder.
Court records show the Plantation native was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and first-degree witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty (the charges were closed in the wake of his death).
In the audio clip, you hear the man talking about “f---ing up” his girlfriend because she “made one mistake.”
“I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now,” says the man. “Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.”
