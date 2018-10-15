Trevor Noah can’t stay away from Florida. He brings his tour to Hard Rock this spring

The bad news: Tickets to see Trevor Noah tape “The Daily Show” at The Fillmore in Miami Beach Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 are long gone., though you can watch him on Comedy Central those nights, airing at 11 p.m.
The good news: He’ll be back down to South Florida.
The South African TV host is bringing his “Loud & Clear Tour 2019” to Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood, with two shows in the spring.
The two shows are set for Friday, March 15, at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, from $35. All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone, 800-745-3000.
The comedian will be hitting 28 cities throughout North America on his first arena outing, which kicks off Jan. 18 in Toronto, and includes another Florida stop, in Tampa, on Jan. 20.
Topics will likely include Florida Man (“The Daily Show” has covered the Sunshine State on many occasions), President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court justice hearings, the #MeToo movement, and other current events du jour.
