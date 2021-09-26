Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Entertainment

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to go to a performance or exhibit

Coral Gables

Planning to go to a performance or cultural venue? Here’s what you need to know.

Q: Will I need to wear a mask inside?

Yes, pretty much everywhere.

Q: Will I need to be vaccinated to attend an indoor concert or performance?

In many cases, yes. Ask the venue before you buy tickets.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Q: Will my temperature be checked before I go inside?

Again, it depends on the venue. But don’t be surprised if that’s the case.

Q: Will there be social distancing for seating?

It depends on the theater. Some larger venues are allotting seats with space between groups; smaller ones can’t always afford to do so. Ask the theater directly.

Q: Will museums have capacity limits?

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

In most cases, yes. Many suggest (or require) advance-purchase tickets online.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service