Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to go to a performance or exhibit

Planning to go to a performance or cultural venue? Here’s what you need to know.

Q: Will I need to wear a mask inside?

Yes, pretty much everywhere.

Q: Will I need to be vaccinated to attend an indoor concert or performance?

In many cases, yes. Ask the venue before you buy tickets.

Q: Will my temperature be checked before I go inside?

Again, it depends on the venue. But don’t be surprised if that’s the case.

Q: Will there be social distancing for seating?

It depends on the theater. Some larger venues are allotting seats with space between groups; smaller ones can’t always afford to do so. Ask the theater directly.

Q: Will museums have capacity limits?

In most cases, yes. Many suggest (or require) advance-purchase tickets online.