Entertainment
Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to go to a performance or exhibit
Q: Will I need to wear a mask inside?
Yes, pretty much everywhere.
Q: Will I need to be vaccinated to attend an indoor concert or performance?
In many cases, yes. Ask the venue before you buy tickets.
Q: Will my temperature be checked before I go inside?
Again, it depends on the venue. But don’t be surprised if that’s the case.
Q: Will there be social distancing for seating?
It depends on the theater. Some larger venues are allotting seats with space between groups; smaller ones can’t always afford to do so. Ask the theater directly.
Q: Will museums have capacity limits?
In most cases, yes. Many suggest (or require) advance-purchase tickets online.
