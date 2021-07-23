Miami Herald Logo
Watch Disney World’s Gaston roast a woman who just broke up with her boyfriend

No one roasts like Gaston. Breaks your heart like Gaston. Makes your rejection the talk of the town.

This isn’t how LeFou’s “Gaston” song in the tavern goes in “Beauty and the Beast,” but it should be after what happened between a smitten fan and Disney’s most handsome villain during a Magic Kingdom parade this month.

In a now viral TikTok video, Gaston is seen walking through Frontierland, showing off his charm, when a woman in the crowd shouts:

“Gaston! My boyfriend just broke up with me. Will you go out with me?”

His response was savage: “Sorry, I’m uh ... looking for the MOST beautiful woman in town.”

The shocked woman laughs it off.

“Did I just get roasted?” she asked her friend as Gaston walked away.

@nots0swift

nooooo one roasts like Gaston ##disneyworld ##gaston ##beautyandthebeast ##wdw ##waltdisneyworldparks @gfoltzinator

♬ original sound - Steph Swift

The woman who posted the video said she flew to Orlando to cheer up her best friend Grace, who recently broke up with her boyfriend. They decided to visit Walt Disney World. While watching the parade, Grace decided to say something funny to Gaston. She wasn’t expecting to get “eviscerated” by him.

While many in the comments think Gaston meant he was looking for Belle, some were shocked by the diss. A few made their own “No one roasts like Gaston” jingles. Others weren’t surprised given the villain’s reputation.

“That man walked away thinking, “Man, I’m perfect for this role,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “No one takes cheap shots like Gaston!”

It doesn’t look like there’s any hard feelings. Grace even updated her TikTok bio to say “not the most beautiful woman in town.”

As for Gaston, he still has a string of admirers. Another video posted this week by a different social media user shows a woman telling Gaston, “I came dressed as your wife.”

He wraps his arms around her and shouts: “Ohh. You can all go now, goodbye. I found my insignificant other, goodbye. Go, Go.”

As LeFou would say: “Who breaks hearts like Gaston?”

