‘It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce:’ Judge Judy’s bad blood with CBS

Judy Sheindlin isn’t going quietly into that good night.

The famed “Judge Judy” star apparently isn’t parting amicably with CBS, after a 25-year massively successfully run.

In a recent no-holds barred interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 78 year old said that prior to her departure, she felt thrown under the bus.

One major beef: “Hot Bench,” another courtroom show she helped create in 2014, was bumped by other sister CBS stations “in major markets” to make room for the lower rated “Drew Barrymore Show.”

“You disrespected my creation,” Sheindlin said. “And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place.” Ouch.

Sounds like a lawsuit is possible and we are pretty sure it could get ugly.

“We had a nice marriage,” the judge said of the network. “It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

In a statement to WSJ, CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio said, “We have had an incredibly successful relationship with Judy over the last 25 years. It has been an honor representing her show, and just like there has never been another Oprah, there will never be another Judge Judy.”

Despite the bad blood, the part time Florida resident has lots to look forward to: namely, a new show for Amazon’s IMDb TV called “Judy Justice,” to air sometime next year.