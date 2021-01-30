Virtual Black History Month events will showcase the arts, history and a trivia contest

Members of the Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, who will perform virtually through a free HistoryMiami Museum program, Feb. 25. HistoryMiami Museum

Black History Month in South Florida will showcase a rich tapestry of virtual events, woven through the arts, history, food, education and a bit of fun.

Here is a sampling of the multitude of events:

All of February

Africa Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow: A dialogue between African artists born on the continent and those living in the diaspora. All works on view draw from the William Karg Collection of African Art; through Feb. 28; Opa-locka Community Development Corp. 490 Opa Locka Blvd, Ste. 20, Opa-locka. View the exhibition at www.artinopalocka.org. For information, call 305-967-4233. Events include:

▪ “What is Contemporary African Art?” features artists Laurence Lemaoana (South Africa) and Georgina Maxim (Zimbabwe/Germany) and curator/art historian Tumelo Mosaka (South Africa/NYC). View virtual artists’ talk at: https://artinopalocka.org/fb-live-talk-artist-and-curator/

▪ “Agency, Subjectivity, and Space in Modern/Contemporary African Art,” features artist and art historian Thembinkosi Goniwe (South Africa). View virtual lecture at: https://artinopalocka.org/thembinkosi-goniwe-leads-a-lecture-on-modern-art/

▪ “Interpreting Art at All Ages,” offers children of all ages to engage with works of art in the exhibition. View youth program at: https://artinopalocka.org/olcdc-x-community-youth-project/

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Celebrates Black History and Heritage: Kimpton Hotels in Miami, working with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, is hosting free art exhibits by Black artists during Black History Month. The hotels are the Epic, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way; Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave.; Palomar South Beach Hotel, 1750 Alton Rd.; and Anglers Hotel, 660 Washington Ave.

Celebrate Black History Month with the Miami-Dade Public Library System: Programming for kids and adults include African mask making for tweens; listen to stories about trumpeter Louis Armstrong and other artists living in 1920s New York; engage with poet David Mills in a writing exercise using Langston Hughes’ story. Online events will be held on Zoom. Registration is required. Register online at https://www.mdpls.org to find branch libraries.

Black History Month at the Miami Children’s Museum: Celebrate virtually and create art inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, try space science like Aprille Ericsson-Jackson, do a sensory activity inspired by George Washington Carver. Visit Museum at Home or www.miamichildrensmuseum.org to participate or call 305-373-5437.

Black History, Black Future — A fine arts exhibit featuring works by Dillard Center for The Arts AP Students: A spotlight on the creativity and contributions of Broward County’s African American community. The exhibit opens at the New River Inn building and will be accessible as a digital experience on History Fort Lauderdale’s YouTube channel; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 2-28; New River Inn Museum of History, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 students through age 22 with a valid ID). Free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets. 954-463-4431 or historyfortlauderdale.org.

Feb. 2

Discover who you are: The African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, will host a free virtual workshop to learn more about your family, ancestors and the genealogical resources of the Broward County library; 2-3 p.m. Feb. 2. Email Erin Daniels at edaniels@broward.org

Feb. 4

The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity: Join a free virtual discussion on raising independent and confident children; 5-6 p.m., Feb. 4, African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Fort Lauderdale. Watch on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/browardcountylibrary/live_videos

Feb. 6

ONE@SRT: Isabel Tucen’s Soul by Soul: A stage-to-screen one-person show based on the life of Harriet Tubman, who guided 300 slaves to freedom in 19 harrowing trips; 8 p.m. Feb 6; Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. $1. https://tickets.ftfshows.com or 305-284-8872. Virtual streaming: https://facebook.com/ftfshows.

Feb. 7

South Beach Chamber Ensemble : Features host Nicole Henry with guest musicians Chauncey Patterson on viola and Andres Candamil on clarinet. Features works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Clarinet Quintet in F# minor, Op. 10, and Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op.115; 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7; free and livestreamed from Miami Beach Woman’s Club. Visit sobechamberensemble.org or call 305-673-2183.

Feb. 13

Sacred Fire: A musical journey from Afro-British to Afro-Brazilian music, narrated with poetic prose and accompanied with elements of ballet and visual art; 7 p.m., Feb. 13, Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. $10 in-person; free online. https://tickets.ftfshows.com or 305-284-8872.

Feb. 16

Black History Kahoot Trivia - Upper Elementary/Middle School: A free online contest involving Black History Month trivia; 4-5 p.m., Feb. 16, African American Research Library and Cultural Center. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners. Email Erin at edaniels@broward.org

Sacred Burial Ground Biennial Conversation: Join a free virtual discussion, sponsored by the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center, on the importance of South Florida’s cemeteries. Learn how you may participate in restoring, documenting and giving voice to histories of the past; 4:30-6 p.m., Feb. 16. http://libnet.info/event/4822106.

Feb. 19

Lift Every Voice — Black Women Speak: A reading of 14 monologues that unleash the thoughts and experiences of Black women playwrights from across the country; 7 p.m., Feb. 19, Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. $10. https://tickets.ftfshows.com or 305-284-8872.

Feb. 24

First Annual Heritage Dance Collective: Artists from the Dance Collective will discuss the significance of the dance concert and their connection to the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; 7 p.m., Feb. 24; free, virtually at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO9PFwNQj9UIDhe_jEiuRlg

Feb. 25

Intimate Conversations: Art, Blues, & Soul Festival: Alumni from the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd. Ave., Miami, will talk about their careers since being students at the Center; 7 p.m., Feb. 25. Watch at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO9PFwNQj9UIDhe_jEiuRlg

The Community Reinvestment Alliance of South Florida Summit21: Speaker is Richard Rothstein, Distinguished Fellow of the Economic Policy Institute and a Senior Fellow (emeritus) at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Feb. 25; Tickets cost $35 through Feb. 13, $50 through Feb. 25; every ticket purchased through Feb. 22 includes a $15 UberEats credit. Email Cornell Crews Jr. at cornell@crasf.org.

A Night with Delou Africa Dance Ensemble: Free virtual performance of artists performing West African dance and drum techniques, as well as Caribbean music styles of the African Diaspora, 7 p.m., Feb. 25, HistoryMiami Museum. Register at http://www.historymiami.org/event/performance-a-night-with-delou-africa-dance-ensemble/

Feb. 26

MUSIC@SRT — A Celebration of Black Icons from the ’80s: A plethora of icons released hit after hit that topped the charts across the United States and around the world; 8 p.m., Feb. 26, online only. Free. https://tickets.ftfshows.com or 305-284-8872. Virtual streaming: https://facebook.com/ftfshows