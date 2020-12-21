Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

This Miami high school senior is about to open a letter from Duke. Watch the reaction

It was supposed to be a special moment for Zoe Meltz’s family Friday night.

But like, OMG, honestly, it’s 2020, so it could have gone either way.

The St. Thomas Aquinas senior decided to film herself opening up her letter of acceptance (or rejection) from Duke University on Friday night.

TikTok hashtags: #duke #decision #dreamschool.

Looking nervous and wearing a Duke sweatshirt, the Miami Shores teenager, whose handle is @unwell12, faces the camera staring at her computer screen.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Please, please, please,” as she pushes her fingers into her forehead.

“Breathe,” says mom, Evelin Meltz. “Breathe.”

As the 17 year old reads the contents of the email, her eyes widen and face falls.

“I got rejected,” she says flatly.

Her parents behind her look confused.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

“What does it say?” asks mom.

Sniffles.

“Aww,” says dad, local lawyer Jonathan Meltz. “Well.”

Tears begin to stream down Zoe’s face as her sister Cassidy, 15, comforts her.

“It’s OK,” she says, patting her head.

The news wasn’t all bad.

Zoe’s parents told the Miami Herald on Monday that her other sister, Maddie, 11, was standing by checking Zoe’s TikTok views and started doing a tally. It soon started blowing up on the social media platform.

The video stands at 13 something million views, and counting; it received 4.2 million-plus likes. Plus Zoe has a whole new fan base of people who can empathize.

“Duke’s loss,” commented one. “Work hard and make them regret this decision.”

“Remember rejection equals redirection,” wrote another.

“Whatever, they lost a good one,” encouraged yet another.

For sure. Zoe also has an early acceptance offer from University of Georgia and is considering going there, her parents say.

Other offers are pending at UVA, Florida State, University of Michigan, Boston College and more, so your move, folks.

So what do to with the Duke hoodie in the video?

She’ll keep it.

“If that’s the worst thing that ever happens to her, great,” says dad.

“It’s all good,” adds mom.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

People

HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58

December 21, 2020 5:47 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020 5:30 PM

Movie News & Reviews

In a strange, tough year, movies — old and new, streamed or in theaters — brought comfort and pleasure

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service