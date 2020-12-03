Miami’s Cuban ballet will perform ‘Don Quixote Suite’ at Fillmore, socially distanced

Dancers from the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami perform “Don Quixote Suite” from a previous production. The company will perform the work Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach Jackie Gleason Theater. Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami

The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami will return to the stage with “Don Quixote Suite” — both live and online — on Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

The ballet, based on an episode from the Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra classic, is an integral part of CCBM’s history and the famous Grand Pas de Deux has been present in many of its concerts and almost all International Ballet Festival of Miami galas.

Eriberto Jimenez is the artistic director. In a chat with Jimenez, we revisited that history and talked about Saturday’s performance, which marks the reopening to live audiences for the Miami Beach venue.

Q. CCBM will not present the full original ballet by Marius Petipa with music by Leon Minkus, but rather a ‘suite.’ What is the difference?

The suite is like a summary of a full ballet. In this case, we have tried to keep the original story, selecting its most brilliant parts and its most outstanding characters.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Q. What moments are included?

We have chosen something from each act of the original work — a short prologue that introduces us to Don Quixote; from Act 1, the famous bullfighting scene; from Act 2, the fight with the windmills and Don Quixote’s dream of his Dulcinea; and from Act 3, the pas de deux.

Q. When did this ‘Don Quixote Suite’ make its debut?

The company first presented the full ballet in 2010, in collaboration with the Brazilian Ballet Company, and our ‘Don Quixote Suite’ debuted in 2015. This seems to be a good time to again present a suite, because the theater does not want an intermission as a result of the pandemic.

Q. Who will dance the principal roles? Is it a collaboration with another group?

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

We have invited Ihosvany Rodríguez and Daynelis Muñoz, who were soloists with the National Ballet of Cuba before they went into exile. She was later principal dancer for the Tulsa Ballet and he was a principal dancer with the Ballet San Jose, and a guest artist with the National Ballet of Slovenia.

We collaborated with the St. Lucie Ballet, which is directed by Lydia Oquendo and Rogelio Corrales. The dancers come from Greece, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Cuba.

Q. What measures have been taken to protect the health of the theater audience?

The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater is the first theater in Miami to reopen its doors with ‘Don Quixote.’ For the public’s safety, the theater is following the protocols for bio-safety established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the county health department.

The theater will maintain 6 feet separation in the line to enter the theater as well as the seating areas. And there will be no intermission to avoid a crowd in the lobby.

Masks will be required for theater workers and the public. People who do not use masks properly will not be allowed to enter or remain in the theater. We will allow only bags made out of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC with a maximum size of 12x6x12 inches, and hand disinfectant will be available throughout the theater.

ArtburstMiami.com is a non-profit source of news about theater, dance, visual arts, music and scenic arts. Subscribe to our bulletin and you will never miss a report.

If you go

What: Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami’s “Don Quixote Suite’’

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Miami Beach Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Cost: Tickets at the door will cost $35 and $45. To buy $25 tickets for the online presentation, go to www.cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org

Live Stream: www.cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org