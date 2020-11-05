Deering Estate will be magical setting for this light and sound show amid the palms

One of Miami’s healing creative events is “A Growing Transparency” at Deering Estate, 7:30-10 p.m., Nov. 20, which includes projected light on mangroves, water and palm trees, along with a soundbath of koshi aria chimes, a handpan drum, monolina and chakapa rattles.

Every day, musicians and artists wake up determined to share their love of creativity with us. Even now, when many of them are struggling, they offer us healing sounds and visuals.

Miami is exceptional in its creative offerings. Here are just a few to experience during these trying times:

Nature’s energy comes to light

Enjoy ‘land art’ with healing soundscapes at the Deering Estate, 7:30-10 p.m., Nov. 20, when award-winning artists present “A Growing Transparency.”

This one-night installation combines sound art and projected images in hopes of fostering a greater appreciation of the relationship between people and nature.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“A Growing Transparency” merges the geometric imagery of Spanish artist Javier Riera, projected onto a lush backdrop of mangroves, water and palm trees, along with an immersive soundbath curated by creative director and local artist Barbara Fernandez.

Fernandez was recently honored with funding through The Ellies, Miami’s Visual Arts Awards, presented by Knight Foundation and Oolite Arts.

The goal is “to merge the resonance of sound, light and geometry, in order to enhance a transparent layer of energy that’s always present in Nature.”

Guests are invited to stroll the grounds amid Riera’s stunning projections and immerse themselves in the soundscape composed by New York’s Josh Peck.

A circular speaker system at the estate will weave together the sounds of koshi aria chimes, a handpan drum, monolina and chakapa rattles.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Guests are invited to bring blankets, and take their shoes off to feel the earth. They must review the latest safety guidelines prior to visiting, practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

Tickets are $20, available at https://deeringestate.org/event/exhibit-transparency/

There are 48 artists and art teachers sharing $500,000 as winners of The Ellies. Visit https://oolitearts.org/.

Concerts celebrate Beethoven

Everyone can enjoy Orchestra Miami’s “Beethoven for Miami” Festival—including piano 4-hand, family concerts, free symphonic concerts, vocal recital and chamber music — in honor of the great composer’s 250th birthday.

“Concerts are available online either via Livestream broadcast or on Zoom and Facebook so everyone can take advantage of the programs,” said Orchestra Miami Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi.

The festival, with free and ticketed events, will span five months and includes a mix of virtual and live events.

Up next at 3 p.m., Nov. 8, at Pinecrest Gardens, is the production of “Beethoven Lives Upstairs” from Classical Kids. The show for families stars 11-year-old Melanie Caplan as Christoph and A.J. Ruiz as Uncle, and is directed by Emmy Award-winning stage director David Grabarkewitz.

In-person tickets for this are just $5 for kids (ages 3-17), $12 for seniors and $15 for adults, and are limited to 150. Online Live Stream tickets are available for $15 per household.

Then, at 7 p.m., Nov. 13, Orchestra Miami will finally host its postponed Beethoven on the Beach: “Pastorale,” now a livestream event broadcast from the North Beach Bandshell.

The concert, conducted by Rinaldi, will feature 38 musicians performing Pastoral Symphony N. 6 Op. 68 in F Major and Tchaikovsky’s virtuosic Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, with up-and-coming Uzbeki violinist Askar Salimdjanov as soloist.

Programs continue into 2021. Visit www.OrchestraMiami.org or call 305-274-2103.

Brazilian diva Rose Max will shake up Miami Beach Botanical Garden’s “Garden After Dark” series. She will sing authentic samba tunes from Rio de Janeiro accompanied by her full band.

Music, yoga at ‘Garden After Dark’

Every other Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m., you can enjoy music, pop-up shops, yoga, and snacks at Miami Beach Botanical Garden’s “Garden After Dark” series.

Events are hosted in the open spaces of the Garden, mostly outdoors, with plenty of room to social distance.

Upcoming are Nov. 19, DJ Le Spam; Dec. 3, Rose Max Samba Band; and Dec. 17, Holiday Jazz Band. Garden After Dark tickets, $10 with Garden membership and $20 without membership, are available on Eventbrite or Facebook @miamibeachbotanicalgarden The popular stretch yoga is an extra $10.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden is at 2000 Convention Center Drive. Find more at https://www.mbgarden.org/

Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz icon Dee Dee Bridgewater will be the second artist to perform in the “JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl” concert series, which will broadcast live from the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens.

Jazz concerts help the hungry

Instead of canceling its planned all-star jazz series, organizers with the Village of Pinecrest reimagined the performances for viewers to enjoy virtually.

A generous portion of the proceeds from the popular concerts will also help Americans struggling with food insecurity.

“JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl” began in mid-October with a live performance by international superstar Jon Secada. The eight-concert series continues at 8 p.m., Nov. 14, with three-time Grammy Award Winner The Dee Dee Bridgewater Quartet.

Following that will be jazz vocalist Kurt Elling; the renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra; award-winning trombonist Wycliffe Gordon; acclaimed saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly; child prodigy Joey Alexander; and multi Grammy Award-winning The Manhattan Transfer. The emcees for the concert series are Ceci Velasco and Latin jazz icon Tito Puente Jr.

“We are determined to keep the music alive this season by using technology to broadcast our stellar lineup of world famous jazz musicians directly into the homes of everyone across the globe,” said Pinecrest Gardens Executive Director Alana Perez.

“By fundraising for World Central Kitchen, we are able to serve a dual purpose, which is to also provide food relief for those communities and individuals that have been impacted the most by the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage music lovers of all ages to buy a single show or purchase the series and share these wonderful concerts with friends and family in the safety and comfort of their own homes.”

Tickets are $15 for an individual pay-per-view, livestream performance. Purchase tickets and see schedule at www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid

World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, uses the power of food to strengthen communities through times of crisis.

Coping with COVID and the holidays

This year, we’ve all been presented with unprecedented challenges and stress through the COVID pandemic. Many people are struggling to stay focused.

Coping strategies will be presented in a free webinar by a panel of three accomplished psychology professionals from Albizu University at 2 p.m., Nov. 10. The one-hour virtual forum has the theme “The Holidays and COVID: Coping With the Stress.”

The event will be available on Facebook Live or Zoom, and will be moderated by Emmy-winning NBC broadcast journalist and former Jackson Health System public affairs director Ed O’Dell. Go to https://bit.ly/3jpQ0gj to register.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.