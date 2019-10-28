Model accuses Sly Stallone of telling doctor to increase her boob size in operating room

Angie Everhart has been an open book, talking about her horrendous ordeal over breast implant complications.

The 50-year-old actress/model has gone public with the various complications she experience since getting them in the 1990s.

Earlier this month, Everhart appeared on TV’s “The Doctors,” sharing her health struggles. The Ohio native said she has been in constant pain even after several surgeries to remove the implants.

“I feel horrible,” the “Last Action Hero” star told the panel of medical professionals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday, Everhart said she recently underwent a capsulectomy, removal of the built up scar tissue and synthetic casing around the implant that can harbor bacteria. The operation was successful, and she feels great.

Then the post takes an accusatory turn. Everhart says Sylvester Stallone, whom she briefly dated in 1995, was the one to convince her to get implants in the first place.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner says that the “Rocky” star even came into the operating room and told her doctor to increase her bust size while she was under sedation, and he did. The actor wanted her to have double D’s, she wrote, not C size as she had requested.

L.A.-area Dr. Steven Hoefflin did not return a phone call for comment. Stallone has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

The mother of one goes on to say since then she has been suffering from fatigue, pain and a wide range of illnesses, including thyroid cancer.

Everhart says she has now reclaimed her life and health, thanks to Dr. David Rankin of Jupiter, Florida.

In an earlier post after the procedure, she showed the particles that the plastic surgeon removed from her body and it’s not exactly fit for publication.

“I’ve been living a horrible dream, and now I’ve finally woken up, literally. The brain fog has lifted, I have my stance back, yes! I can stand up straight again, shoulders back and I am centered. I look in the mirror and finally feel like myself again!”

And, she adds, “My boobs looks great!”