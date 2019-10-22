When and where will the Miss Universe pageant be this year? We have a few details

It’s late October and one of the world’s biggest televised annual events has been silent regarding time and location for the 2019 event.

There is now some hope for the millions of Miss Universe fans across the world.

This weekend, three candidates for Miss Universe 2019 from Denmark, Dominican Republic, Panama, and the Miss Venezuela Organization announced on social media that the United States will host the world’s biggest beauty pageant on Dec. 8 in a yet to be announced city.

Miss Universe Organization has yet to formally announce the date or location, and a spokesman for the organization said they were not able to comment.

With seven weeks before the completion, not including the usual two weeks of preliminaries and rehearsals, the next question is: Will there be enough time to pull off the event?

There are 83 confirmed candidates from every corner of the world, and contestants don’t usually travel alone. With B-1 Temporary Business Visitor visas from countries as close as Haiti taking 274 days to process, according to the U.S. State Department, there is bound to be anxiety.

The last time Miss Universe was held in the United States was in 2016, in Las Vegas. The last time it was in Florida was in 2014, when then-owner of the organization, Donald Trump, held it in Doral.

Back in 2014, Doral paid about $2.5 million to the Miss Universe organization in a “cash location fee” alone. Since then other countries, like the Philippines, have shelled out over $12 million to produce the international beauty pageant.

The reigning Miss Universe is Catriona Gray from the Philippines, who beat over 90 other women for the crown in Bangkok, Thailand. This year will also introduce a new crown from jeweler Mouawad. The 2019 event will be the 68th edition of the pageant.

La filipina Catriona Gray recibe la corona como nueva Miss Universo 2018 de manos de manos de la sudafricana Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, que ganó el premio el pasado año, en la ceremonia celebrada el 16 de diciembre de 2018 en Bangkok, Tailandia. RUNGROJ YONGRIT EFE

This story is developing and will be updated as new information is available.