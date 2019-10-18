‘Dino-Light’ and Spooky Symphony are fun ways to usher in Halloween

Corbin Popp and Ian Carney will present family fun “Dino-Light,” filled with creatures that light up the darkness, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium Oct. 26. The following day, Oct. 27, the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony will present the annual Spooky Symphony also at the Auditorium. Both events are free. Lightwire Theater

A scientist with magical powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life and other creatures light up the night to help it find the true meaning of love when “Dino-Light” is presented free at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in collaboration with Lightwire Theater.

The glow-in-the-dark adventure plays out on stage through a blend of puppetry, technology and dance. The play takes place at 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

“Dino-Light” is the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and is the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by Ian Carney and Corbin Popp. It is part of Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s free Fun Arts for the Family Series.

It is one of two free, family-friendly performances coming up at the auditorium. The following day, at 4 p.m., Oct. 27, the treasured Spooky Symphony will be presented by the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony.

Children and their families will enjoy movie themes from “Frozen” and “Wonder Woman,” video game music, and classics including “Hall of the Mountain King,” “El Amor Brujo,” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Audience members are invited to come to Spooky Symphony in costume, said Helen Hauser, executive director of the Alhambra Orchestra.

“This event was created because the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony wanted to collaborate on a project that would benefit our community. After the first one, The Children’s Trust offered to sponsor it in a big venue,” Hauser said. “2019 will be the tenth year that the Children’s Trust has presented our free, fun and educational Spooky Symphony. Musicians and audience members alike love the concert.”

While admission is free to both performances, tickets are required for each show. It’s best to get your tickets in advance. Tickets are available at the MDCA BoxOffice, www.Ticketmaster.com, or at www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org. For more, call 305-547-5414.

Part of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the auditorium is located at 2901 W. Flagler St. in the heart of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Students design Mobile Art Pavilion

Be on the lookout next summer for the futuristic Mobile Art Pavilion, designed by Florida International University students, that will bring a new way to showcase pop-up art exhibits and plays in our community.

Of the seven designs proposed by 15 students, the plan of a 315-square-foot, dome-like structure was selected.

The FIU School of Architecture team proposed a waterproof pavilion that “will have three layers with the outer one made from a rigid metal frame to hold the fabric that encloses the pavilion. Display walls are designed to rotate to vary the enclosure and accommodate for art display and performance.”

The structure will use renewable energy resources, and sustainable materials and the fabric envelope features solar coating “to help reflect and diffuse direct solar radiation, optimizing temperature comfort inside.”

The project is part of a partnership between FIU and Grace Arts Florida. Senior Instructor Claudia Busch led the student teams from her Graduate Architecture Studio 9.

Inspired by a re-imagining of the Spanish Pavilion from the 1937 International Exhibition in Paris for the 21st century, the students worked with FIU’s Robotics and Digital Fabrication Lab to integrate robotics and advanced manufacturing technologies into their designs.

“The challenge was to imagine a pavilion that is a piece of art but also functional and innovative,” said Busch who is also a founding principal of architecture firm Berenblum Busch Architects. “The pavilion can be used at art fairs and public places installed either indoors or outdoors. It’s very versatile.”

The team working with Busch—Shahin Vassigh, director of research and technology development; Hadi Alhaffar, research associate of the Robotics & Digital Fabrication Lab; and senior instructor Eric Peterson—will fabricate the pavilion to be on site in South Florida communities by 2020.

“I was happy to sponsor and participate in the studio, which was led by Claudia Busch,” said Grace Arts Florida Director Clare Vickery. “Several of the region’s leading architects and contractors poured into the students and this project, and we are very grateful for their input.”

For sponsorships, partnerships, and to learn more about the Mobile Art Pavilion, contact Vickery at 954-816-3324 or through email at clare.m.vickery@att.net.

Rare plants up for auction

Attention home gardeners! Mingle with fellow plant lovers and purchase, if you’re persistent, some interesting plants at this special auction where the bidding can get quite heated.

The Tropical Fern & Exotic Plant Society hosts its annual Rare Plant Auction at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, in the Garden House at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables.

Be sure to get there early for the 7 p.m. preview. This experience offers something for everyone with many Fairchild member-grown plants as well as donations from local gardens and growers.

There is no gate admission for the evening and you can enjoy complimentary refreshments while bidding on some great plants, said Chair Kristen Cadavieco.

“There will be a one-year family membership to FTBG on the auction block in addition to all of the exciting plants,” she said. Call her with questions at 305-934-5990.

If you have news for this column, send it to CHRISTINAMMAYO@GMAIL.COM