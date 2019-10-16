A Central Florida family just won Halloween with their out-of-this-world decoration

SHARE COPY LINK

Game, set, match — Halloween 2019 is canceled. Try again next year.

A Central Florida family without a doubt won Halloween with their re-creation of Castle Byers from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Posted in the “Stranger Things” Reddit channel, the decoration features a Mind Flayer and a Demogorgon, two creatures from the hit show.

The fort, which Fox 10 first reported was created by Keith Campbell and his two sons, is made entirely of Styrofoam reinforced with steel armatures.

This, however, isn’t the first time they’ve built it. After constructing the original design in 2018, the Campbells added the Mind Flayer from the most recent season. The updated version received rave reviews from other Reddit users.

“Fantastic! I guess I should up my game from plastic pumpkin full of Three Musketeers,” said one user.

“That screams child endangerment, I love it,” wrote another.

“What is your policy on adopting 19 year olds?” said a third.

While adoption might be a little extreme, the root of the appeal is not. Few people, let alone parents, have the skill and/or time to create something like this. So kudos to you, Keith Campbell, kudos to you.