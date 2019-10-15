Cintas Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award is for work you see every day

Architect Raul Rodriguez on the 30th anniversary of his firm, Rodriguez & Quiroga in Coral Gables on Thursday, December 19, 2013. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

The Cintas Foundation has recognized Miami architect Raul L. Rodriguez with its Lifetime Achieve Award. Rodriguez, a University of Miami graduate based in Miami, has been responsible for numerous notable government and institutional buildings throughout the South Florida region.

Thursday, the foundation also announced 2019 finalists and winners in its prestigious Fellow program, which recognizes emergin artists of Cuban descent in design and architecture, creative writing, music and visual arts. Each fellowship comes with a $20,000 award.

The creative writing fellowship went to novelist and Miami Herald columnist Ana Veciana-Suarez for her novel Dulcinea. The finalists were Ruth Behar, Gabriela Garcia, Alejandro Nodarse and Emma Trelles.

The fellowship for music composition went to Louis Franz Aguirre for his work in opera, orchestral, chamber and vocal music. The finalists were Aruan Ortis and Pavel Urquiza.

In visual arts, the fellowship went to Carlos Estevez. The finalists were Jairo Alfonso, Francisco Maso, Aurora Molina and Antonia Wright.