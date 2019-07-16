Barry Gibb and Chris Evert’s bond over tennis and music is a perfect match for gala

Barry Gibb performs during the Hard Rock Rising Miami Beach, Global Music Festival, celebrating the 100th Birthday of the City of Miami Beach, on Thursday March 26, 2015. He is scheduled to perform at the Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Gala on Nov. 23, 2019. EL Nuevo Herald File

Chris Evert and Barry Gibb: Seems a natural pairing.

The two icons of the 1970s — pop music’s Gibb and tennis great Chris Evert — are teaming up to raise money for several South Florida charities.

Gibb is scheduled to perform as the headliner act for the 30th annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic gala in November at the Boca Raton Resort & Club.

“I was thrilled when Chris invited me to perform at the 30th anniversary of her gala fundraiser and I am really looking forward to it,” Gibb said Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I am thrilled beyond words that this iconic artist will be performing at our 30th anniversary celebration,” Evert said in a statement “This is a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to hear some of the greatest hits of all time — live!”

Both Gibb, 72, and Evert, 64, have strong South Florida ties.

Evert was born in Fort Lauderdale and lives in Boca. When she was a teen, making a name for herself as the 1967 Junior Orange Bowl Tennis Champion, with matches at Miami Beach’s Flamingo Park, Gibb was having his first wave of world fame with his brothers, Robin and Maurice. His 1967 Bee Gees hits included “To Love Somebody” and “New York Mining Disaster 1941.”

By the mid-’70s, Gibb, now living on Miami Beach, crafted hits with his brothers like “Jive Talkin,” and “You Should Be Dancing” and “Tragedy” at North Miami’s Criteria Studios that you’re almost certain to hear at the coming gala.

Images of Gibb playing tennis with his youngest brother, the late Andy Gibb, for whom Gibb wrote and produced “I Just Want to Be Your Everything and “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water” are just a Google click away.

If you go

What: Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala featuring Barry Gibb

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real

Tickets: $750, proceeds benefit programs at The Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and the Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County

Information: ChrisEvert.Org or 561-394-2400