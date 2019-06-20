Entertainment
2019 Knight Arts Challenge launches in Miami
It’s time again for the Knight Arts Challenge.
Grant applications will be accepted online from June 24 - July 26. On the table is up to $2 million for art projects that connect people to one another and this place we call home.
The application process is simple: Submit an idea online in 150 words at kf.org/kac. Artists can refine their ideas and learn more about the concepts that catch judges’ attention at a series of informational events listed at eventbrite.com/e/2019-knight-arts-challenge-miami-information-sessions-tickets-60493347230.
Projects must take place in South Florida; awardees must find funding to match their Knight grant.
Since its inception 11 years ago, the Knight Arts Challenge Miami has invested $32 million in 384 arts ideas. The challenge grants are awarded by the Miami-based John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
