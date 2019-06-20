2019 Knight Arts Challenge launches in Miami

The 6th Street Dance Studio performs a hip hop piece with visual effects during the 2014 Knight Arts Challenge at the New World Symphony on Monday, December 1, 2014, in Miami Beach, Fla. Three rules framed the South Florida-based initiative to bring innovative and artistic ideas from local community organizations and individuals: the idea is about arts, takes place in and benefits South Florida and other funds will match the Knight Foundation grant. MAX REED / FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

It’s time again for the Knight Arts Challenge.

Grant applications will be accepted online from June 24 - July 26. On the table is up to $2 million for art projects that connect people to one another and this place we call home.

The application process is simple: Submit an idea online in 150 words at kf.org/kac. Artists can refine their ideas and learn more about the concepts that catch judges’ attention at a series of informational events listed at eventbrite.com/e/2019-knight-arts-challenge-miami-information-sessions-tickets-60493347230.

Projects must take place in South Florida; awardees must find funding to match their Knight grant.

Since its inception 11 years ago, the Knight Arts Challenge Miami has invested $32 million in 384 arts ideas. The challenge grants are awarded by the Miami-based John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.