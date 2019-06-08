Watch JLo turn from global superstar to proud mama when her daughter joins her on stage

JLo’s daughter Emme sings at L.A. tour opener Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old Emme, her daughter with ex husband Marc Anthony, sang “Limitless” with her mom at the It’s My Part Tour opener at Los Angeles’ Forum. JLo’s Proud Mama Instagram video went viral. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old Emme, her daughter with ex husband Marc Anthony, sang “Limitless” with her mom at the It’s My Part Tour opener at Los Angeles’ Forum. JLo’s Proud Mama Instagram video went viral.

Jennifer Lopez saw the future on her concert stage — and it caused her to pause briefly and tear up a bit.

“I can’t take it!” JLo posted on her Instagram account Saturday with a litany of hashtags that helped the video go viral: #Emme. #Limitless. #ProudMama. #JLoItsMyParty.

Was it an unruly fan who crashed her stage at the first stop on her on her It’s My Party Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles?

Not hardly. It was a most welcome guest.

JLo’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, clad like her famous mom in a matching red tulle dress with a vocal mic in her hand, sang “Limitless” together, The Oprah Magazine reported. When Emme showcased her voice, the 49-year-old singer-actress went from global superstar to proud mama in a heartbeat.

Emme is the daughter of JLo and her ex-husband, singer-actor Marc Anthony.

Lopez’s It’s My Party Tour will help the star celebrate her big 5-0 when she does two dates at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena in July.