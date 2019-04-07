She’s ready to rock in 4 different ways. Miami Beach girl returns home on a big stage

“School of Rock” is opening at Miami’s Arsht Center on Tuesday for a six-day run. Miami Herald File

Though you may not see her on stage every night, Isabella Rose Sky plays one of the most important roles in the theater.

Thirteen-year-old Isabella is a swing in the touring cast of “School of Rock.” The Miami Beach native (full name: Isabella Rose Sky Klopukh) covers four roles, and has to be ready to go on for any of them at any minute. She’s been in the touring company for about two years.

Adapted into a musical from the 2003 movie by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “School of Rock” opened on Broadway in 2015 and ran through this past January.





Fresh off of its run at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, “School of Rock” is bringing its story of an unlikely music teacher and his musically gifted fifth-graders to Miami’s Arsht Center starting Tuesday for a six-day run. Aside from any understudy appearances, Isabella will be performing in the show at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

And yes, the kids do play their instruments live.

We talked to Isabella about tour life, school, and returning to her hometown.

Isabella Rose Sky gives a shout-out to “School of Rock’ and its creator on her Instagram page.

Q: What instruments do you play?





A: I started playing the piano when I was less than 2 years old, tagging along to my brother’s lessons. By the time I was 3, I started begging my parents for a violin, which I got a year later. I played the violin for the next five years. After that, I thought “Well, I want to play jazz music.” So I decided to start playing the alto saxophone when I was in fourth grade. Soon after, I started playing the acoustic guitar because I wanted to write my own music. And then the electric guitar because it was really cool. And I decided I wanted to expand my saxophone, so I started playing soprano saxophone. After that, I was playing in a jazz ensemble where I was really interested in playing the clarinet, as well. And the flute. And when I heard about the “School of Rock” audition, I thought “Well, my brother has a bass and I might as well learn to play the bass.”