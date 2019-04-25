These ‘Jurassic World’ dinosaurs were hatched in Palmetto. Now they’re going on tour

“Jurassic World Live” will bring dinosaurs to an arena near you "Jurassic World Live," a new arena show produced by Feld Entertainment, will bring audiences up close to the iconic, life-size dinosaurs from the blockbuster film series. The show features a unique story line not seen in any movie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Jurassic World Live," a new arena show produced by Feld Entertainment, will bring audiences up close to the iconic, life-size dinosaurs from the blockbuster film series. The show features a unique story line not seen in any movie.

There’s an all-new way for fans of the “Jurassic World” movies to experience the land where dinosaurs still live, breathe and roar.

“Jurassic World Live” is a new arena entertainment experience from Feld Entertainment, the producers of “Monster Jam” and “Disney on Ice.”

The Palmetto-based company has partnered with Universal Studios to create a live action show with an original storyline, stunts and life-size dinos.

Audiences will be transported to the fictional tropical paradise of Isla Nubar, where scientists are trying to save a new dinosaur named Jeanie from a dire predicament.

Life size dinosaurs will take center stage in “Jurassic World Live.” The show will tour the U.S. starting this fall, stopping in Florida in January 2020. Courtesy of Amalie Arena

True to “Jurassic World” form, one of the less-friendly dinosaurs has escaped and is wreaking havoc in the park.

The production will feature the original score from the movies and lots of roaring dinosaurs — including the terrifying screech of the Tyrannosaurus rex that haunted every ’90s kid’s dreams.





Tropical scenes will be created using projection technology and practical set pieces.

The dinosaurs in the show number more than 20 and include Blue the velociraptor, triceratops, pteranodons, T. rex and the fictional super-hybrid Indominus rex.

The creatures will be operated by a combination of animatronics and live performers, according to a release from Feld.

“Fans will leave with a sense of wonder, as if they’ve boarded the boat to Isla Nublar and literally stepped into Jurassic World,” Juliette Feld Grossman, chief operating officer of Feld Entertainment, said in a press release.

A national tour is set to begin in late September and includes four Florida stops in January 2020; tickets are on sale now.

“Jurassic World Live” Florida dates:

▪ Tampa (Amalie Arena): Jan. 3-5, 2020

▪ Miami (AmericanAirlines Arena): Jan. 9-12, 2020

▪ Orlando (Amway Center): Jan. 17-20, 2020

▪ Sunrise (BB&T Center): Jan. 23-26, 2020

Info: $15-$125. Ticket packages available. jurassicworldlivetour.com.