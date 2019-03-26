It’s three times ‘Hello’ in Florida for superstar Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie fans know he’s so much more than just a judge on a long-in-the-tooth TV enterprise like “American Idol.”
He’s Lionel Richie. The man’s written so many hits even he couldn’t record them all. Ask Kenny Rogers how grateful he is for having Richie’s ballad “Lady” in his concert setlists since the country singer took it to No. 1 in 1980.
Richie, in fact, is responsible for placing at least one song at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for nine consecutive years: from “Three Times a Lady,” for the Commodores, in 1978, through his solo hit, “Say You, Say Me,” at the start of 1986.
Richie’s going to bring that load of hits with him on his Hello Tour, which starts on May 28 in Texas and includes three Florida dates.
▪ On June 1, Richie performs at Daily’s Place Amphitheatre in Jacksonville.
▪ On July 27, Richie will be in South Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Live Event Center near Hollywood.
(He was a smash performing Commodores and solo hits like “Brickhouse,” “Hello,” “All Night Long (All Night)“ and “Sail On” when he performed at the venue’s original concert hall in 2013.)
▪ On July 28, Richie performs at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
If that’s not enough live Richie for you, he’s touring to support his first album for his new label home, Capitol Records, with the Aug. 23 release of “Live from Las Vegas.”
The 15-track collection (if you get either of the two deluxe versions) was recorded at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.
“I am so excited to bring my ‘Live from Last Vegas’ album to life and to share it with my fans,” Richie said in a statement. “Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer — it’s going to be one big party.”
Now, that’s an American idol.
Tickets for most of the dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 29 at https://lionelrichie.com/shows/.
