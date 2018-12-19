Lin-Manuel Miranda is in Miami talking ‘Mary Poppins’ — and tweeting about Pitbull

Lin-Manuel Miranda did Miami for real on Wednesday, promoting his new movie, and shockingly, not his hit show, “Hamilton.”
The singer-actor was all about “Mary Poppins Returns,” a sequel to the 1964 classic in which Miranda plays Jack the lamplighter and friend of Poppins, played by Emily Blunt. Yes, the Broadway star sings. Dancing? That came a bit harder to him, Miranda admitted in a recent interview.
“I think the dancing was the most challenging aspect for me,” the 38-year-old told the Associated Press. “If you watch ‘Hamilton’ carefully, there’s a lot of incredible dancing in there, Hamilton does almost none of it. He’s standing and he’s got a lot of words to say.”
Speaking of words to say: On Wednesday, Miranda talked to the media literally for hours, starting bright and early on two Spanish-language morning shows, “Despierta America” and “El Nuevo Dia,” before moving onto the Four Seasons Hotel Miami in Brickell for a press junket. The active social media user still managed to stay engaged on Twitter with his fans and declared his time in Miami #marypoppinsday.
Interesting timing for the stage star’s visit to the Magic City: The national touring company of his Tony and Pulitzer-Prize-winning musical was set to premiere at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts just hours after his talkathon wrapped.
It’s unclear if Miranda will be rolling up north to make the curtain, but it’s not looking likely. As per his most recent tweet, it appears he is sticking in Miami-Dade County. The native New Yorker posted a picture of one of our most famous residents, rapper Pitbull, with the caption: “Last interview in the 305 done!”
Have fun, whatever you do, Lin. Or “dale,” as Pit would say.
