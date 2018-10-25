Ariana Grande finds sanity in music, brings Sweetener World Tour to Florida

Perhaps the upside-down type font Ariana Grande used to announce the start of her Sweetener World Tour on Twitter has deeper meaning.
The Boca Raton-born pop singer — who has three dates in Florida that include stops in Miami, Orlando and Tampa on the 42-date North American tour — has endured a topsy-turvy 18 months.
In May 2017, she was performing at the Manchester Arena in England when a suicide bomber detonated explosives that killed 22 people and injured more than 800.
Her then-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, 26, was among the people who greeted the distraught star when she returned to her family in South Florida from England.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Miller was found dead in his California apartment of an apparent drug overdose. Grande, 25, who had by then split with Miller and was engaged to “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson, was devastated. She called Miller “the sweetest soul.”
Earlier this month, Grande and Davidson’s whirlwind engagement was off.
Music, Grande said in tweets to her fans, has helped her get through the hard times.
“It fixes everythin’,” she told fans, Page Six reported.
And so, the Sweetener World Tour.
The concert trek opens March 18 in Albany and the Florida dates come toward the end of the North American leg that wraps at Madison Square Garden on June 18.
Grande’s Florida dates: May 28 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, May 29 at Orlando’s Amway Center and May 31 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.
Tickets go on pre-sale for American Express card holders at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. An on-sale date for general public tickets hasn’t been announced yet.
Word has it Grande has already completed a follow-up album to “Sweetener,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in August.
Fans expressed shock that she was able to complete a new album in less than a few months’ time.
“how u think i survived these 2/3 months ...” Grande tweeted in response.
