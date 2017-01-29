Miami teams beat Broward 4-2 in Dolphins youth all-star football games

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border Pause

1:02 Holocaust survivors remember those perished

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

1:32 Jaromir Jagr: One of the NHL's all-time greats

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

2:04 Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise talks about his love for Les Cayes

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way