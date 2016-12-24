Federer will play at Miami Open

Looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for a Roger Federer fan? How about a ticket to the Miami Open?
Federer is returning to the tour in January after six months off to recover from a knee injury. He has been training in Dubai and is headed to Perth, Australia, after the New Year to play in the Hopman Cup and then to Melbourne for the Australian Open. He announced that he is planning to then play at Dubai, Indian Wells and the Miami Open on Key Biscayne from March 20 to April 2.
The former world No. 1 has dropped to No. 16 in the world rankings, the first time since 2001 he is starting the season outside the top 10.
He injured the knee in Melbourne last winter while running a bath for one of his four children. He had surgery in March and then fell on the knee during his semifinal loss at Wimbledon. He hasn’t played since. He began training a month ago.
Miami Open ticket packages start at $136, and individual tickets start at $30. For more information, go to www.miamiopen.com or call 305-442-3367.
