How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes following ACC title game? Vote in postgame poll

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G12: Time again for the latest edition of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday night’s 38-3 loss by the No. 7 Hurricanes vs. the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte putting UM’s season record at 10-2. The CSM polls are your invitation after every Canes game to share your overall degree of satisfaction with the team. Criteria for voting is your own, but we suggest you consider the latest performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the direction of the program and your overall sense of optimism — all in the context of reasonable expectations. Poll results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday.

2017 CSM results

G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman

G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo

G3: 96.5% following 31-6 victory at Duke

G4: 97.6% following 24-20 victory at Florida State

G5: 96.0% following 25-24 victory vs. Georgia Tech

G6: 93.0% following 27-19 victory vs. Syracuse

G7: 64.3% following 24-19 victory at North Carolina

G8: 98.0% following 28-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech

G9: 98.6% following 41-8 victory vs. Notre Dame

G10: 95.4% following 44-28 victory vs. Virginia

G11: 54.9% following 24-14 loss at Pitt

G12: Voting now underway following 38-3 ACC Championship Game loss vs. Clemson.