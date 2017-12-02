How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes following ACC title game? Vote in postgame poll

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G12: Time again for the latest edition of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday night’s 38-3 loss by the No. 7 Hurricanes vs. the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte putting UM’s season record at 10-2. The CSM polls are your invitation after every Canes game to share your overall degree of satisfaction with the team. Criteria for voting is your own, but we suggest you consider the latest performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the direction of the program and your overall sense of optimism — all in the context of reasonable expectations. Poll results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday.
2017 CSM results
G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman
Never miss a local story.
G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo
G3: 96.5% following 31-6 victory at Duke
G4: 97.6% following 24-20 victory at Florida State
G5: 96.0% following 25-24 victory vs. Georgia Tech
G6: 93.0% following 27-19 victory vs. Syracuse
G7: 64.3% following 24-19 victory at North Carolina
G8: 98.0% following 28-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech
G9: 98.6% following 41-8 victory vs. Notre Dame
G10: 95.4% following 44-28 victory vs. Virginia
G11: 54.9% following 24-14 loss at Pitt
G12: Voting now underway following 38-3 ACC Championship Game loss vs. Clemson.
Comments