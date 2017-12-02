Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs (16) and quarterback Malik Rosier (12) are seen on the sidelines.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs (16) and quarterback Malik Rosier (12) are seen on the sidelines. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs (16) and quarterback Malik Rosier (12) are seen on the sidelines. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes following ACC title game? Vote in postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

December 02, 2017 11:31 PM

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G12: Time again for the latest edition of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday night’s 38-3 loss by the No. 7 Hurricanes vs. the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte putting UM’s season record at 10-2. The CSM polls are your invitation after every Canes game to share your overall degree of satisfaction with the team. Criteria for voting is your own, but we suggest you consider the latest performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the direction of the program and your overall sense of optimism — all in the context of reasonable expectations. Poll results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday.

2017 CSM results

G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo

G3: 96.5% following 31-6 victory at Duke

G4: 97.6% following 24-20 victory at Florida State

G5: 96.0% following 25-24 victory vs. Georgia Tech

G6: 93.0% following 27-19 victory vs. Syracuse

G7: 64.3% following 24-19 victory at North Carolina

G8: 98.0% following 28-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech

G9: 98.6% following 41-8 victory vs. Notre Dame

G10: 95.4% following 44-28 victory vs. Virginia

G11: 54.9% following 24-14 loss at Pitt

G12: Voting now underway following 38-3 ACC Championship Game loss vs. Clemson.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

    In his latest Back In My Day video from the Dan LeBatard Show, Greg Cote lays out his rules to celebrate Halloween the proper way: with more hobo costumes!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween! 4:04

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!
Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes
Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Cemetery Joggers 8:27

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Cemetery Joggers

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/