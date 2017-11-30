Dolphins coach Adam Gase appears to be looking to the heavens for answers. Will this be the week things finally start looking up for his team? Greg Cote says yes.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase appears to be looking to the heavens for answers. Will this be the week things finally start looking up for his team? Greg Cote says yes. Miami Herald
Dolphins coach Adam Gase appears to be looking to the heavens for answers. Will this be the week things finally start looking up for his team? Greg Cote says yes. Miami Herald

Greg Cote

Dolphins vs. Broncos: Why Miami will win this moribund matchup, other Week 13 picks

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 30, 2017 02:24 PM

NFL WEEK 13

GREG COTE’S NFL PICKS OF THE WEEK

DOLPHINS THIS WEEK

BRONCOS (3-8) at DOLPHINS (4-7)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

LINE: DEN by 1 1/2.

COTE’S PICK: MIA 19-17.

TV: 1 p.m., Fox.

The utter lack of public faith in and respect for the Dolphins shows in the fact Miami opened a negligible 1-point favorite but soon became a 1 1/2-point home underdog as bets flooded toward Denver. Um, that would be a Denver team with worse record, on a seven-game losing streak and 0-5 on the road. The Fins’ are on a season-ruining five-game skid of their own. If this matchup were any less watchable it would be banned from television by the FCC. They might not even allow a live audience to watch for fear of mass mental anguish. There are interesting sidelights, though. Dolphins coach Adam Gase was a Denver assistant six years (2009-14) and QB Jay Cutler — starting again after missing one game concussed — began his career a Bronco in 2006-08. Oh, and Denver coach Vance Joseph was Miami’s defensive coordinator last year. But none of these connections are enough to sufficiently hoist this moribund matchup of teams going nowhere and doing very little well. As much as I don’t trust the Dolphins’ offensive line, Miami at home vs. an even-more-dreadful opponent is worth the gamble here. But I still can’t help but think, as I anticipate an epic Trevor Siemien vs. Cutler duel, that this would be a so much more interesting game if the quarterbacks Sunday were John Elway and Dan Marino. I mean them now. At ages 57 and 56. Playing in business suits and wingtips.

More Videos

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Pause
Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 1:17

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death 0:56

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 3:28

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 2:02

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba 1:05

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 3:32

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

  • Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

    Miami Dolphin head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Dolphins are defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.​

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

Miami Dolphin head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Dolphins are defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.​

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

GAME OF THE WEEK

PANTHERS (8-3) at SAINTS (8-3)

LINE: NO by 4 1/2.

COTE’S PICK: NO 34-27.

TV: 4:25 p.m., Fox.

Tough GOTW competition for Week 13 but here’s a battle for the NFC South lead in the fiercest three-way division playoff race in football. And Cam Newton vs. Drew Brees? Delish! Panthers bring a shiny 5-1 road record to the Bayou, where N’Awlins is 4-1. And Cats have won four straight, while Saints had won eight in row before last week’s stumble. The Fleur-de-Lis handled Carolina 34-13 in Week 3. Same result here, but closer. Brees is as good as ever, and finally has dynamic balance in RBs Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

EAGLES (10-1) at SEAHAWKS (7-4)

LINE: PHI by 5 1/2.

COTE’S PICK: SEA 27-24.

TV: 8:30 p.m., NBC.

“AAAWWWK!” crows the Upset Bird. “Seahaaawwwk!” Bird Bowl figures as a stage-worthy spectacle for Sunday night as MVP candidate Carson Wentz leads the best-record Eagles into maybe league’s toughest place to play against a Seattle team fighting to get on playoff pace. Philly can be first to clinch playoff berth with win here (or if Dallas loses Thursday night), but Seattle, even with its Legion of Boom defense injury-depleted, is a huge obstacle. ‘Hawks are 21-4-1 in prime-time since 2000, including 13-2 at home under Peter Carroll. “Ready for prime-time players,” notes a nodding U-Bird. “Readyforprimetimeplaaawwwk!”

OTHER GAMES

@Falcons (7-4, -3) over Vikings (9-2), 27-23: Vikes have won seven in a row but Dirty Birds have won four of past five and now get RB Devonta Freeman back from concussion. Atlanta CB injuries a concern, but make it a venue pick.

Patriots (9-2, -8 1/2) over @Bills (6-5), 30-20: Smokin’ Pats are 5-0 on road, but Bison are solid 4-1 at home. Upset Bird is circling but I say nope. Must bow to trends: NE has owned Bills 29-5 since 2000, including five straight road wins.

@Bears (3-8, -3) over 49ers (1-10), 20-16: Interesting QB duel. SF a trendy upset pick because Niners unleash Jimmy Garoppolo, a Chicago kid, for first start since trade. But Mitch Trubisky is facing 49ers who could have drafted him but traded down. Take Bears at The Soldier in point-shy affair.

@Packers (5-6, even) over Buccaneers (4-7), 28-23: Bay Bowl sees Bucs with Jameis Winston back from shoulder injury, but Tampa is only 1-5 on road and Lambeau is still imposing venue even without Aaron Rodgers on field. (He could return as soon as Dec. 17, by the way).

@Titans (7-4, -7) over Texans (4-7), 24-20: Houston clobbered and embarrassed Tennessee 57-14 in Week 4, but Texans had Deshaun Watson then. Now they have Tom Savage, who produces more turnovers than a downtown bakery. Still hunch it close, though.

Chiefs (6-5, -3) over @Jets (4-7), 21-17: Another trendy upset pick among the NFL literati, but I like K-City reminding us it once was 5-0, and why. Sidelight: Washed-up Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis vs. longtime former team.

@Jaguars (7-4, -10) over Colts (3-8), 24-10: Jags whipped Nags 27-0 in October and should pound ‘em again with that top-tier defense. Can’t wait to hear Chuck Pagano’s postgame press conference reach new levels of existential insanity. “I got you, babe!”

@Ravens (6-5, -2 1/2) over Lions (6-5), 20-17: Huge playoff-jockeying game for both teams. I’m starting to really trust Baltimore’s jelling defense, which is good enough, especially at home, to make you (almost) forget how bad Joe Flacco has been.

@Chargers (5-6, -14) over Browns (0-11), 34-13: Suspended WR Josh Gordon returns to Browns for first time since 2014. CLE’s only win last year came vs. Chargers but no repeat here. Earthtones one of three teams out of playoff chase (SF, NYG) and are 1-26 under Hue Jackson. That’s no misprint.

@Raiders (5-6, -9) over Giants (2-9), 21-17: It’s the Disappointment Bowl! NYG made NFL’s biggest news of week by benching QB Eli Manning after 210 consecutive starts — and for Geno Smith!? Give Ben McAdoo a Breathalyzer test. Bet-line feels too big, though.

Rams (8-3, -7) over @Cardinals (5-6), 30-20: Rams spanked Cardbirds 33-0 in Week 7, which should fire up ‘Zona as a home ‘dog in rematch. Still like LAR comfortbaly. Jared Goff is really percolating behind that solid, steady O-line.

Steelers (9-2, -5 1/2) over @Bengals (5-6), 27-20: Hot Pitt beat its bitter rival 29-14 in Week 7 for fifth consecutive win in series; this will be closer, and a good one for Monday night. But I really like this matchup: Le’Veon Bell vs. a shaky ‘Gals run defense.

HOW THE DARTS LANDED

Like the Dolphins and Broncos, my season is waiting on a turnaround, an escape from the abyss, that just isn’t happening. Been a rough year on the picks, folks. Went a decent 10-6 straight-up last week but it’s still quite a hike north for me to reach the Mendoza line of .600 for the year. It’s worse against the spread. Rolled an awful 5-11 ATS last week and it’ll take a small miracle now to avoid my worst season ever (.449, 2006) vs. the evil betting line. But, do I believe in miracles? Oh hell yeah! [Note: Thursday pick was Cowboys (+1 1/2) over Redskins, 24-20].

▪ Week 12: 10-6, .625 (overall); 5-11 .313 (vs. spread).

▪ Season: 101-75, .574 (overall); 68-98-10, .415 (vs. spread).

▪ Final 2016: 159-95-2 ,.626 (overall); 139-109-8, .560 (vs. spread).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Pause
Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 1:17

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death 0:56

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville 3:28

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test 2:02

Wolves beat dogs in teamwork test

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba 1:05

Miami's botanicas are no longer just for religious rituals from Cuba

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 3:32

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

  • Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

    In his latest Back In My Day video from the Dan LeBatard Show, Greg Cote lays out his rules to celebrate Halloween the proper way: with more hobo costumes!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/