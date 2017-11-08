Cardinals’ Adrian Peterson, seen running through 49ers defense Sunday, won’t find it as easy Thursday night vs. Seattle.
Cardinals’ Adrian Peterson, seen running through 49ers defense Sunday, won’t find it as easy Thursday night vs. Seattle. Associated Press
Cardinals’ Adrian Peterson, seen running through 49ers defense Sunday, won’t find it as easy Thursday night vs. Seattle. Associated Press

Greg Cote

NFL Thursday night: Seattle has the defense to make Cards’ Adrian Peterson feel old

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 08, 2017 12:36 PM

NFL WEEK 10

GREG COTE'S THURSDAY NIGHT PICK

SEAHAWKS (5-3) at CARDINALS (4-4)

LINE: SEA by 5 ½.

COTE'S PICK: SEA 24-16.

TV: 8:25 p.m., NBC/NFLN.

Adrian Peterson, reinvigorated at age 32, has been a workhorse with 134 and 159 yards rushing in two of his three games as a Cardinal, and 'Zona will want to ride him like a rented mule again here to keep the game out of Drew Stanton's hands and keep Russell Wilson off the field. One problem: Seattle's defense is really good. Cardbirds still are tempting home 'dogs; they won and tied in two most recent meetings with Seattle, and are healthier. But Arizona (like Miami) is a shaky .500. Look for Seahawks to curtail their penalty propensity, score first and win with defense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

    In his latest Back In My Day video from the Dan LeBatard Show, Greg Cote lays out his rules to celebrate Halloween the proper way: with more hobo costumes!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween! 4:04

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Halloween!
Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes 4:40

Greg Cote's Back In My Day: Handshakes
Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Cemetery Joggers 8:27

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Cemetery Joggers

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/