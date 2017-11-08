NFL Thursday night: Seattle has the defense to make Cards’ Adrian Peterson feel old

NFL WEEK 10
GREG COTE'S THURSDAY NIGHT PICK
SEAHAWKS (5-3) at CARDINALS (4-4)
LINE: SEA by 5 ½.
COTE'S PICK: SEA 24-16.
TV: 8:25 p.m., NBC/NFLN.
Adrian Peterson, reinvigorated at age 32, has been a workhorse with 134 and 159 yards rushing in two of his three games as a Cardinal, and 'Zona will want to ride him like a rented mule again here to keep the game out of Drew Stanton's hands and keep Russell Wilson off the field. One problem: Seattle's defense is really good. Cardbirds still are tempting home 'dogs; they won and tied in two most recent meetings with Seattle, and are healthier. But Arizona (like Miami) is a shaky .500. Look for Seahawks to curtail their penalty propensity, score first and win with defense.
Comments