Brady rockets up chart, Cutler debuts in Miami Herald’s NFL Week 2 QB rankings

The Patriots’ Tom Brady, after a poor opener, wins Week 2 honors with 57.35 points to leap 18 spots to 8th overall in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings for Week 2. The Chiefs’ Alex Smith maintains the overall early-season lead.
The Dolphins’ Jay Cuter debuts with a solid 34.50-point game, eighth-best for the week, in 24th place overall.
This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, started in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 2
RANKING
LAST WEEK
PLAYER
TEAM
WEEK 2
SEASON
1
1
Alex Smith
Kansas City
34.55
90.95
2
6
Derek Carr
Oakland
43.50
79.60
3
3
Matthew Stafford
Detroit
26.10
71.70
4
8t
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay
36.15
70.70
5
13
Philip Rivers
Los Angeles
42.55
69.15
6
8t
Drew Brees
New Orleans
32.80
67.35
7
10
Ben Roethlisberger
Pittsburgh
34.15
67.30
8
26
Tom Brady
New England
57.35
66.70
9
7
Matt Ryan
Atlanta
30.60
66.65
10
15
Trevor Siemian
Denver
37.55
62.50
11
4
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia
23.65
60.00
12
14
Mike Glennon
Chicago
29.05
54.70
13
2
Sam Bradford
Minnesota
DNP
53.30
14
5
Jared Goff
Los Angeles
16.20
52.50
15
11
Dak Prescott
Dallas
21.90
52.30
24
—
Jay Cutler
Miami
34.50
34.50
▪ Bubble: Eli Manning, NYG, 51.95. Week 2/season best: Brady, NE, 57.35 (30-39, 447, 3-0 in win). Week 2 worst: DeShone Kizer, CLE, minus-0.90 (15-31, 182, 0-3 in loss).
▪ Formula: Accuracy—Completions times two minus attempts. Ex: 17 for 28 = 6 points. Yardage—Five percent of total. Ex: 202 yards = 10.10 points. TD-interception ratio—Difference times three. Ex: Four TDs and one pick = 9 points. Team result—Winning QB of record = 5 points.
Comments