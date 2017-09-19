Miami Dolphins quarterback (6) Jay Cutler hands the ball off to running back (23) Jay Ajayi in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers played at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA on Sunday, September 17, 2017.
Greg Cote

Brady rockets up chart, Cutler debuts in Miami Herald’s NFL Week 2 QB rankings

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 7:44 PM

The Patriots’ Tom Brady, after a poor opener, wins Week 2 honors with 57.35 points to leap 18 spots to 8th overall in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings for Week 2. The Chiefs’ Alex Smith maintains the overall early-season lead.

The Dolphins’ Jay Cuter debuts with a solid 34.50-point game, eighth-best for the week, in 24th place overall.

This is the 20th season of our Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, started in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 2

RANKING

LAST WEEK

PLAYER

TEAM

WEEK 2

SEASON

1

1

Alex Smith

Kansas City

34.55

90.95

2

6

Derek Carr

Oakland

43.50

79.60

3

3

Matthew Stafford

Detroit

26.10

71.70

4

8t

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay

36.15

70.70

5

13

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles

42.55

69.15

6

8t

Drew Brees

New Orleans

32.80

67.35

7

10

Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh

34.15

67.30

8

26

Tom Brady

New England

57.35

66.70

9

7

Matt Ryan

Atlanta

30.60

66.65

10

15

Trevor Siemian

Denver

37.55

62.50

11

4

Carson Wentz

Philadelphia

23.65

60.00

12

14

Mike Glennon

Chicago

29.05

54.70

13

2

Sam Bradford

Minnesota

DNP

53.30

14

5

Jared Goff

Los Angeles

16.20

52.50

15

11

Dak Prescott

Dallas

21.90

52.30

24

Jay Cutler

Miami

34.50

34.50

▪ Bubble: Eli Manning, NYG, 51.95. Week 2/season best: Brady, NE, 57.35 (30-39, 447, 3-0 in win). Week 2 worst: DeShone Kizer, CLE, minus-0.90 (15-31, 182, 0-3 in loss).

▪ Formula: Accuracy—Completions times two minus attempts. Ex: 17 for 28 = 6 points. Yardage—Five percent of total. Ex: 202 yards = 10.10 points. TD-interception ratio—Difference times three. Ex: Four TDs and one pick = 9 points. Team result—Winning QB of record = 5 points.

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/