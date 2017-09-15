Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade (3) goes up for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson during an NBA basketball game Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016, in Milwaukee.
Greg Cote

Oh the indignity! The decline of beloved ex-Heater Dwyane Wade sees new milepost

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 3:41 PM

Oh the indignity! The gradual -- or has it become steep? -- decline of beloved former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade has found another milepost.

Wade, 35, now at least temporarily of the Chicago Bulls, for the first time has failed to be included in ESPN’s seventh annual #NBARank of the league’s Top 100 players. There is speculation Wade could rejoin Miami if the Bulls part ways with him via a buyout.

The ranking’s top five: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook. Also of note: Gordon Hayward, the free agent Miami sought but lost to Boston, is ranked No. 20; LaVar Ball’s son, of the Lakers, is ranked 63rd; and oldster Carmelo Anthony (unlike Wade) still makes the ranking at 64th.

Four Heat players are ranked: Hassan Whiteside at 41st overall, Goran Dragic at 47th, James Johnson at 93rd and Dion Waiters at 98th.

Miami opens training camp next week and plays its first preseason game Oct. 1.

  Comments  

