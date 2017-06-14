It isn't just the Heat — Miami's big teams have steep climbs to championship contention

A sobering reminder came watching the Golden State Warriors slice dominantly through the NBA to a championship and to the doorstep of a dynasty.
How can the Miami Heat (or any other basketball team) hope to narrow what seems a gaping divide?
In South Florida, the Heat is not alone. All of our biggest sports teams — the Dolphins, Marlins, Panthers and Canes football included — find themselves in a tender spot that challenges fans’ optimism and reveals how high, or modestly, we are setting the bar on our collective expectations.
With all of our big five teams, there is cause for hope as we enter summer 2017, but only if the criteria for defining hope doesn’t get too ambitious.
Be optimistic, yes, if the guideposts are low-hanging fruit such as “progress” and “competitiveness.”
Be far less optimistic if the standard is contending for championships.
It was that, once, of course, for the distant Dolphins of the 1970s, for swaggering UM football in the ’80s and beyond, and most recently for the Big 3 Heat circa 2010 to 2014.
That locomotive has left the Miami station, alas.
Aspirations of making the playoffs, of being pretty good, might be in play. But visions of championship parades? Nope. In a dream state, maybe. Not in the real world in which each team finds itself. Not today, at least, and likely not in the grasp-able future.
With each of our main stage teams every argument for optimism — the kind that ends with ticker tape falling — has an asterisk attached. A caution. A “yeah, but...”
A quick state of the big five analysis, by team:
▪ Dolphins: The Fins are coming off a 10-6 season that ended the long playoff drought. Adam Gase is the club’s most capable head coach in 20 years, since Jimmy Johnson. Miami has exciting weapons on offense led by Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry and wisely went full-bore in free agency and the draft to shore its defense. (Yeah, but...) The Patriots are still the Patriots, and Bill Belichick and Tom Brady show no signs of leaving. The Dolphins have seized the consolation prize — second-best team in the AFC East — but that and two buck gets you a cup of coffee. The New England roadblock is why the betting over/under on 2017 Dolphins wins (via Bovada and others) is a mere 7 1/2, lowest of any reigning playoff team. Subtle as a slap to the face, the public perception is that last season was a fluke and Miami will sink quietly back to mediocrity.
Our Dolphins bottom line: Gase is the real deal, the Dolphins are ascending, the “over” on that 7 1/2 looks like a lock-solid steal. This should be a playoff contender, but little more. Ryan Tannehill still must elevate beyond pretty good, the Patriots are in a different league, and Miami’s first Super Bowl championship parade since the 1973 season is not presently scheduled.
▪ Heat: Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra are a tandem that continues to inspire trust, and faith. Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic are solid. This team was good enough (or well-coached enough) to somehow go a nearly surreal 30-11 the second half of the season to narrowly miss the playoffs. (Yeah, but...) Did you see the Warriors!? What that franchise has put together with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, et. al? Miami’s climb is steep enough just to get out of the East, where Cleveland reigns and Miami is tied for sixth in the 2017-18 betting odds just out. But the gap between the Heat and Golden State? It is hard to imagine even a free agency home run (Gordon Hayward, anyone?) and a big hit in the the coming NBA Draft would appreciably narrow that gap.
Our Heat bottom line: Spoelstra will wring the utmost from whatever roster he is handed, and Riley will make sure Spo has pieces to work with. Miami has a chance to be top four in its conference. To win a playoff series. But another parade down Biscayne Boulevard? That appears on hold until the breakup of Curry/Durant or until his enduring prime finally runs away from LeBron James.
▪ Hurricanes: Really like what football coach Mark Richt brings, and what Manny Diaz has done with the UM defense. The Hurricanes last year won their first bowl game since 2006, and the surge in optimism is not unjustified. (Yeah, but...) Miami enters this coming season with newness and inexperience at quarterback, the most important position. More ominous from a broader perspective: What the Patriots are to the Dolphins — UM has two such roadblocks in reigning national champion Clemson and nemesis Florida State. UM must find a way to be better than one or both to win the ACC, a requirement if The U is to ever add a sixth national title and first since 2001.
Our Hurricanes bottom line: Richt was the perfect hire, and Miami (with solid QB play, a sizable if) has a real chance for its first 10-win season since 2003. The Canes should be a factor in the Top 25. But a revisit to past glories and heights is tough to realistically fathom as long as Clemson and FSU remain national powers that annually replenish with great recruiting.
▪ Marlins: Don Mattingly is a qualified manager, the team was 14-8 entering Wednesday’s game since an awful May swoon, and the combination of the pending sale of the club plus hosting the All-Star Game decorates the season with some excitement. And a solid lineup led by Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna packs some wallop. (Yeah, but...) It will take a small miracle from here for Miami to avoid its 23rd nonplayoff season in 25 franchise years, and the Fish have watched Washington take over as clear NL East power.
Our Marlins bottom line: Baseball teams can turn it around pretty quickly if run right; see Houston. Maybe the Marlins’ new ownership will bring management ingenuity and smart payroll spending in addition to a needed gale of fresh air and positive public relations. But Miami’s minor-league cupboard is bare, and its starting rotation is one or two (or three) arms from contending, let alone winning everything.
▪ Panthers: Dale Tallon back in charge rights some of the management wrongs that (along with injuries) made last season so disappointing. Who knows about first-time NHL head coach Bob Boughner, the new hire, but if Tallon believes in him, that’s worth something. Graybeard Jaromir Jagr might be the face of the team, but it’s the ascending young guns (Aleksander Barkov, Nick Bjugstad, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, et. al) that give Boughner a ton to work with. (Yeah, but...) Florida’s spotty history (five playoffs in 23 seasons) works against much benefit of doubt. Boughner must prove he can turn this roster’s potential into proof.
Our Panthers bottom line: Don’t discount a big season from the Panthers. The NHL (unlike the NBA) begins anew wide open, and Florida should be in the mix to contend in the East. In fact, although I would not predict it, I would say the Panthers — right now — are closer to a championship parade than than any of our other big five teams.
What’s left to figure is whether that says more about our hockey team, or about the more arduous climbs confronting the Dolphins, Heat, Marlins and Canes.
Comments