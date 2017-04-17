Ryan Braun, Jeremy Shockey, Katie Meier head UM Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame holds its 49th annual induction banquet Tuesday night at Miami's Jungle Island — the newest class swelling to 309 the number of athletes, coaches and administrators who have been honored.
Football star Jeremy Shockey, baseball star Ryan Braun and current Canes women's basketball coach Katie Meier lead the newest class of hall of famers. Here are all nine, alphabetically:
▪ Ryan Braun (baseball, 2003-05): Canes' top hitter was a two-time All-American, ACC player of the year in '05, a finalist for college baseball player of the year, and a No. 1 draft pick (fifth overall) of the Brewers.
▪ Audra Cohen (tennis, 2005-07): An All-American in singles and doubles, Cohen had a 34-2 singles record, was ACC player of the year and also was the nation's No. 1-ranked college woman both her seasons.
▪ Dan Davies (baseball, 1983-86): A left-handed pitcher who is third all-time in UM wins with 41, including 15 in 1985 in leading Miami's College World Series champions. Led Canes to three straight CWS appearances.
▪ Steve Edwards (basketball, 1992-96): Still ranks second in school history with 265 three-point field goals. Led team in scoring in three of his four seasons and in 1995 led first postseason appearance since rebirth of program.
▪ James Jackson (football, 1996-2000): Though sometimes overshadowed in own backfield by Edgerrin James and Clinton Portis, Jackson is fourth in all time UM rushing with 2,953 yards and third in TDs with 32.
▪ Katie Meier (coach, 2005-current): This past season, her 12th with UM, Meier guided Hurricanes women's basketball to its seventh straight postseason appearance and sixth 20-win season in past seven years. Was 2011 national co-coach of the year.
▪ Jeremy Shockey (football, 2000-01): A big part of UM's return to national prominence with the touchdown catch that beat No. 1 Florida State. Shockey led the 2001 national champions with 45 catches and eight TDs.
▪ Valeria Tipiana (volleyball, 2000-04): The first volleyball player to make the UM Hall, Tipiana was 2002 Big East player of the year and led Canes to NCAA tourney in only school's second year in the sport.
▪ Darryl Williams (football, 1989-91): A safety, Williams helped UM win the 1989 and '91 national championships and was a consensus All-American in '91. Later a first-round draft pick of the Bengals.
