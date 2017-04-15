Cheers & tears for Heat tops this week’s Top 5

1. HEAT
Valiant surge for naught as Miami misses playoffs: NBA postseason got underway Saturday and first-round Game 1s continue Sunday — but without the team that went 30-11 in the season’s second half. Heat ended disappointed, but rarely has finishing .500 been so worth cheering.
2. MARLINS
Fish wrap up first homestand of season: Four-game Mets series ends first homestand of year Sunday. Meanwhile, word leaked that club this season will unveil 10-foot statue of the late Jose Fernandez. Dear sculptor: If you want it true to life, Jose’s bronze likeness better be smiling.
3. DOLPHINS
Draft looms as Landry hones boasting skills: We’re 11 days from first round of NFL Draft, but Dolphins star receiver Jarvis Landry’s confidence already is in midseason form as he predicted Miami would sweep the New England Patriots. Hmm. If only doing was a simple as saying.
4. PANTHERS
Tallon back in charge as Cat-less playoffs begin: As NHL playoffs got under way with the Panthers watching on TV, the club promoted the man they never should have demoted, making Dale Tallon GM again. Move should have come with following club statement: “Oops.”
5. SOCCER
UEFA quarterfinals open amid bus bombing: Europe’s Champions League quarterfinals began rocked by terrorist scare as two bombs targeted team bus of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, injuring one player. Remember back when sports used to be our escape from reality?
