No Christmas-time clinch for Dolphins

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards Pause

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

0:23 Dolphins Landry: We want seven

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception