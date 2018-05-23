Here was Gase's message to Tannehill and what the Dolphins quarterback thought of it

A 10-pack of Dolphins notes from the first OTA session:

▪ Turns out, coach Adam Gase told Ryan Tannehill before the draft exactly what Gase told reporters: That Tannehill would be the team’s starting quarterback whether Miami drafted one or not.

But Tannehill conceded that doesn’t diminish the pressure on him.

“Yes, he told me that,” Tannehill said of Gase’s assurance he would start. “No, I wasn’t worried.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“Obviously every team has to evaluate positions and make the best decision for the organization that they think is appropriate; but I never changed my course of action or my plan, or my security here. I knew I would have to go out and perform, whether they drafted somebody or not, and that’s the case this year. That’s the case every year. You have to go out and perform or you won’t be around. I’m excited to have the opportunity to go out and do it.”

Still, he said the vote of confidence was “satisfying. Coming off the injury, you don’t know what the team’s plan is going to be moving forward. It was definitely a vote of confidence in me and gave me some juice in the offseason to keep grinding and get ready to go again.”

▪ Tannehill said he will wear a knee brace. “It’s purely to kind of prevent what started that whole train wreck of my injury, just getting hit right on the side of the lead leg. The brace can help prevent that and minimize that damage, and hopefully make it a non-issue moving forward.”

▪ Tannehill said he doesn’t regret not getting surgery after the initial knee injury in December 2016.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill speaks to the media about his knee injury and being back to play football this year. Al Diaz

“I got multiple opinions,” he said. “Going back, I would do it the same way. Obviously it didn’t work out the way I wanted it. I wish maybe someone else — a doctor — would have given me a different opinion that might have changed that. ...”

▪ Tannehill, asked if he's eager to get hit after missing last season, cracked: "I'm never eager to get hit. That would be sadistic…. Who looks forward to getting hit? Honestly, sometimes getting hit settles you in the game. If you get hit, you’re kind of like, ‘Boom. All right. Let’s go play.’ Yes, you don’t want to have to have that every game; but sometimes it’s a good thing.”

▪ Gase has changed some of quarterback Brock Osweiler’s mechanics, and he looked good Wednesday aside from a pass batted down by rookie Jamiyus Pittman.

“We’re just working on a few things to tweak a few things mechanically,” Gase said. “Nothing big. We’re just trying to get him back in rhythm to where we were three or four years ago, however long it’s been. It’s coming back to him really fast.

“It’s not too far off from the last time he was really in this system [when both were in Denver]. He’s been good. It’s been good to be around him again. He’s got a great energy level. I think he’s enjoying kind of being with that group and working with the receivers he’s been working with.”

Armando Salguero has a lot more of what Tannehill said on our website.





SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media about quarterback Ryan Tannehill Al Diaz

▪ David Fales also threw well, launching a bomb to receiver Jakeem Grant for a touchdown, beating second-year corner Taveze Calhoun. Bryce Petty wasn’t impressive, getting one pass tipped and missing badly on another.





▪ Gase said running back Frank Gore won’t do much on-field work in OTAs in order to conserve his body. “He hasn’t done anything (in the spring) in four or five years, maybe six,” Gase said.

▪ As reported Tuesday, linebacker Raekwon McMillan (off an ACL injury last August) and cornerback Tony Lippett (off an Achilles tear last August) are participating fully in all aspects of practice, but Gase said they will watch Lippett’s repetitions — and be cautious — because “there’s a lot of plant and drive and a lot of stress on the whole Achilles thing. We’re trying to be smart and be sure that he feels good and get him confident and ready to go, to where he feels like he can play at the level that he was playing at the end of the season a couple of years ago.

“Raekwon, I feel like we’re in a good spot with him right now.”

▪ It was FAU rookie Greg Joseph’s chance to kick on Wednesday, and he made seven of eight field goals, missing only from 49 yards but making one from 52. He’s competing with seventh-round pick Jason Sanders.

▪ Leonte Carroo and Isaiah Ford, among those competing for the sixth receiver job if there is one, each dropped a pass but also had a couple catches apiece. UM’s Malcolm Lewis and Rashawn Scott are also in that battle.

Carroo has been targeted only 18 times in two seasons on the team, with 10 catches for 98 yards. Ford missed last season with a knee injury.

▪ Running back Kenyan Drake ran 20 yards around the corner on one play before a defender even touched him. He then dropped an easy catch but then made a nice diving catch. All of that within a span of five minutes.

▪ Other notables: Though Calhoun was beaten for long gains by Grant and receiver Albert Wilson, he forced a fumble by tight end Gavin Escobar…. Rookie running back Kelan Bellage ran the ball hard… I’m eager to see more of undrafted rookie cornerback Jalen Davis, who stripped receiver Danny Amendola after a catch. A furious Amendola needed to be consoled on the sideline. Here’s Adam Beasley’s post with more on Amendola and the team’s two new receivers.

Here’s my post from earlier Wednesday on the Dolphins hoping they have solved a problem that never seems to be fixed.