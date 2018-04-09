The Dolphins are giving a double-dose of attention to one of draft’s top tight ends

The Dolphins know they absolutely must emerge from the NFL draft with a top tight end and they’re giving a double-dose of attention to Dallas Goedert, the intriguing prospect from South Dakota State who could go in the second round.

We reported last week that the Dolphins planned to fly to South Dakota for a private workout with him.

Since then, Miami also has scheduled a meeting with him at the team’s Davie headquarters, according to both a league source and draftnik Tony Pauline.

Why the double dose of attention?

Two reasons: 1) The Dolphins are interested. 2) NFL rules prohibit players who are visiting team headquarters to work out at the facility unless they went to high school or college in the area of that pro team.

NFL teams can invite as many as 30 non-local players to visit team headquarters and those players can meet with coaches and executives, do filmwork and take medical exams during their visit.

Goedert, who will take his “30 visit” with the Dolphins this week, had 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

“Goedert is a very talented pass-catching tight end with the ability to work all three levels of the field,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. “His ball focus and ability to make the spectacular catch will make him the darling of fans and media throughout the draft process, but, he still has work to do. Goedert dominated a lower level of competition and will have to prove he can uncover and block against bigger, more explosive athletes as a pro. The size, speed and talent is there for him to succeed as a very good combo tight end if he works and plays with a little more urgency.”

As we reported last week, the Dolphins summoned South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst for a “30” visit this week.

And Dolphins coach Adam Gase recently watched Arkansas’ Mark Andrews in action during a private workout for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in Norman, Oklahoma.

Goedert, Hurst and Andrews are considered the draft’s top three tight ends, with Indiana’s Ian Thomas and Penn State’s Mike Gesicki in the next tier.

“Dallas Goedert, Mike Gesicki, Mark Andrews, they’re all match-up tight ends,” NFL Network’s Mike Mayock said. “Think of Zach Ertz in Philadelphia as a potential example.”

Here’s a look at a top kicker the Dolphins auditioned on Monday.

▪ Georgia running back Sony Michel had to reschedule his Dolphins workout from Friday to Monday, according to his father. Michel’s father said Michel had an Adidas conflict last week.

Michel is permitted to work out for the Dolphins at their facility because he attended high school locally, at Plantation American Heritage.

Another Georgia player, receiver Javon Wims, worked out for the Dolphins at their local day last Friday. Last season, he caught 45 passes for 720 (a 16.0 average) and seven touchdowns.