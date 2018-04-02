Dolphins schedule a meeting with another highly-regarded quarterback ahead of draft

The Dolphins, who remain open to finding their backup quarterback in the first few rounds of the draft, have scheduled a meeting at their headquarters next week with Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, according to a league source.

Falk is the second quarterback confirmed to be taking a “30 visit” with the Dolphins. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is the other.

Teams are permitted to bring 30 non-local prospects to team headquarters for medical exams and meetings with front office officials and coaches. On-field work is not permitted during those visits, which are not announced by the Dolphins or by most other teams.

The Dolphins previously observed on-field work with Falk at Washington State’s Pro Day and are intrigued by his skill set.

Falk, 6-4, was an All-Pac 10 selection in 2015, led Washington State to a Sun Bowl victory over the University of Miami that year and holds the conference’s records for career passing attempts, completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.

Falk threw for 14,481 yards with 119 touchdowns and 39 interceptions, with a 68.3 completion percentage and a 28-15 record.

Last season, he threw for 3,593 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with a 66.9 completion percentage.

He was sacked 125 times in his career but impressed with his toughness, playing the final 10 weeks last season with a broken left hand (non-throwing hand).

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said of Falk: “Tall, rhythm passer with good natural accuracy and years of quality production who is much more comfortable working the perimeter and against man coverage. Falk’s lack of protection and average mobility has lead to a tremendous amount of sacks and quarterback hits that may have taken a toll on him. While he can throw with touch and accuracy, his deep and intermediate accuracy dipped this season. There are some holes that could be hard to correct in Falk’s game and “average starter” may be his ceiling.”

Zierlein explained some of his strengths thusly: “Quick setup in the pocket with bounding, easy feet. Possesses a quick, compact release. Spins a pretty spiral. Gets ball out instantly and accurately on short throws and throws in front of him. Shows an ability to attack one-on-one defenders with accurate fades and back-shoulder throws. … Has arm talent to uncork accurate strikes when falling off-balance. Able to slide in all directions inside pocket to buy additional time. Throws very catchable ball that hits receivers in stride.”

Zierlein projects him as a third or fourth round pick.

▪ Among other draftable quarterbacks, the Dolphins are permitted to work out Louisville’s Lamar Jackson at their facility because he attended high school in the tri-county area, at Boynton Beach High. The Dolphins also are working out FIU quarterback Alex McGough at their facility.

UCLA’s Josh Rosen has said he’s meeting with the Dolphins, with that meeting expected to be in Los Angeles.

The Dolphins expect Rosen, USC’s Sam Darnold, Mayfield and Wyoming’s Josh Allen to be gone before they pick 11th, though they would strongly consider all four of them if available at 11, according to a source.

Most draftniks project Louisville’s Jackson to go anywhere from the mid-teens to the 20s.

Beyond Falk, other potential QB draft options between rounds two and four include Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Western Kentucky’s Mike White and potentially Virginia’s Kurt Benkert, Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta.

Though the Dolphins signed veterans Brock Osweiler and David Fales, neither is assured of being on the team. One of those could be the backup if the Dolphins don’t invest a relatively high pick on a quarterback.

Coach Adam Gase said last week that it’s probably more likely that the Dolphins would keep three quarterbacks this year if they draft one, but said it’s too early to tell if that will happen.