Miami Dolphins inquire about three-time Pro Bowl running back

Free agent running back DeMarco Murray, a three-time Pro Bowler who won the NFL’s rushing title in 2014, has attracted Dolphins interest.
The Dolphins have inquired about Murray, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.
A league source confirmed he’s among names on Miami’s radar and he could potentially visit.
Murray, 30, ran for 1845 yards and 12 touchdowns for Dallas in 2014 and began the season by rushing for at least 100 yards in eight consecutive games, setting an NFL record.
Never miss a local story.
But a few months later, the Philadelphia Eagles lured him in free agency with a five year, $42 million contract.
His one year with the Eagles was a disappointment; he averaged 3.6 yards per carry, finishing with 702 yards rushing.
He was traded to the Tennessee Titans the following offseason and played well in 2016 for the Titans, averaging 4.4 per carry and rushing for 1287 yards while catching 53 passes for 377 yards.
But he regressed in 2017, rushing for 659 yards (3.6 per carry) while sharing snaps with Derrick Henry. He also caught 39 passes for 266 yards.
The Titans released him last week after signing former Patriots running back Dion Lewis.
Murray, who visited with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, made the Pro Bowl in 2014, 2014 and 2016 and was first team All-Pro in 2014.
The Dolphins are looking for a running back to share carries with Kenyan Drake. Damien Williams is a free agent.
Murray is an accomplished receiver out of the backfield, which is a skill the Dolphins value.
He has 307 career catches for 2165 yards, a 7.1 average, and six touchdowns.
His career rushing totals: 1604 for 7174, a 4.5 average, with 49 touchdowns in seven seasons.
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said Murray’s pre-game trash-talking motivated the Dolphins before Miami played Tennessee last October.
“DeMarco Murray came by, and me and Reshad (Jones) were right there,” Howard said. “And he said, ‘Hey number 20, this is going to be easy.'”
The Dolphins won, 16-10.
That anecdote aside, Murray and Adrian Peterson are the most accomplished running backs remaining in free agency.
Comments