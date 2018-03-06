Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said his comments to a New York newspaper were misconstrued and he won’t require players to stand for the national anthem.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said his comments to a New York newspaper were misconstrued and he won’t require players to stand for the national anthem. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said his comments to a New York newspaper were misconstrued and he won’t require players to stand for the national anthem. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
The Dolphins owner disputed comments about the national anthem. This is what he said.

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

March 06, 2018 11:28 AM

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said Tuesday he will not make players stand for the national anthem this year, contrary to quotes attributed to him by the New York Daily News on Monday.

The Daily News quoted Ross as saying, “All of our players will be standing” for the anthem in the 2018 season.

Not so, Ross said Tuesday in a statement to the Miami Herald and other media outlets.

“I have no intention of forcing our players to stand during the anthem and I regret that my comments have been misconstrued,” Ross said. “I’ve shared my opinion with all of our players: I’m passionate about the cause of social justice and I feel that kneeling is an ineffective tactic that alienates more people than it enlists. I know our players care about the military and law enforcement too because I’ve seen the same players who are fighting for social justice engaging positively with law enforcement and the military.

“I care passionately that the message of social justice resonates far and wide and I will continue to support and fund efforts for those who fight for equality for all.”

Three Dolphins players — Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas — did not stand during the anthem last season.

From the Black Power Salute during the 1968 Olympics to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, here's a look at some notable anthem protests in American sports. Eric GarlandMcClatchy

