Dolphins give Landry permission to seek trade and Landry is on board

The Miami Dolphins have given Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade, and Landry plans to work with the Dolphins in helping facilitate one, a league source fully briefed on the situation said Thursday.
Landry plans to sign the franchise tag - a necessary step before he can be traded - and that’s expected to happen soon.
Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, and the Dolphins met Wednesday in Indianapolis, and the Dolphins informed Bilbo that they would not be making a longterm contract offer to Landry at this time, if at all.
The Dolphins also said they would be OK with Landry playing next season with the $16 million franchise tag if a trade cannot be facilitated.
But make no mistake: The Dolphins clearly prefer to trade Landry and are pursuing efforts to accomplish that, as The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero reported earlier this week.
The Dolphins are seeking a draft pick or a player in exchange for Landry. Chicago is among teams that has emerged as a possibility.
Landry’s camp and the Dolphins are working together on this, with both exploring trade options and Landry’s camp having permission to discuss longterm contract terms with other teams that might be interested in trading for him.
Landry holds the NFL record for most receptions over his first four seasons with 400, but the Dolphins have decided they would like to move on.
In early December, they offered Landry a contract that would pay him $13 million per season. Two weeks later, Bilbo countered with an offer close to $15 million per season.
But the Dolphins never responded to that offer and apparently won’t.
And now both parties are working toward facilitating a deal that would send Landry to a new team and give the Dolphins some compensation in return.
Bilbo declined to comment this week. Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum declined to answer when asked by ESPN West Palm Beach if Landry will be on the team next season.
