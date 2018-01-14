Miami Dolphins defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo talks to players at the teams NFL football training camp, Wed., Aug. 5, 2015 in Davie, Fla.
Dolphins decide another assistant from last year’s team will not return

By Barry Jackson

January 14, 2018 07:28 PM

The Dolphins will not retain defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, a source said Sunday.

Anarumo has been with the Dolphins' since 2012, serving as defensive backs coach and spending most of the 2015 season as defensive coordinator after the firing of Kevin Coyle early that October.

Anarumo is at least the third assistant who won't be retained from last year's staff, joining defensive line coach Terrell Williams and running backs coach Danny Barrett.

Also, offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is being reassigned and replaced by former Bears offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains.

Anarumo's group had mixed success during his tenure. The Dolphins ranked 16th in passing yards relinquished last season, at 225 per game.

But Miami was 28th in the league in passer rating allowed at 94.8.

In Anarumo's defense, young cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Bobby McCain showed improvement.

