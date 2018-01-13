Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrate a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17. The Dolphins’ defensive line coach, Terrell Williams, is not being retained.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrate a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17. The Dolphins’ defensive line coach, Terrell Williams, is not being retained. Adrian Kraus AP
Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris (90), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrate a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17. The Dolphins’ defensive line coach, Terrell Williams, is not being retained. Adrian Kraus AP
Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

Dolphins decide not to retain veteran assistant coach

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

January 13, 2018 05:33 PM

The Dolphins have decided not to retain defensive line coach Terrell Williams, a source said Saturday.

A replacement has not been named.

Williams, 43, coached the Dolphins’ defensive linemen for the past three seasons.

Before that, he spent three seasons as the Oakland Raiders’ defensive line coach. Previously, he was an assistant at Youngstown State, Akron, Purdue and Texas A&M.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miami improved significantly against the run last season, rising from 30th to 14th. But the Dolphins were tied with San Francisco for 26th in sacks, with 30.

Under Williams, two rookie defensive tackles - Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor - were pleasant surprises last season, and Jordan Phillips became more consistent in 2017.

But though rookie first-rounder Charles Harris played well at times, he finished with only two sacks.

And veteran Andre Branch didn’t make the same impact in 2017 as he had the previous season.

Williams is the first assistant defensive assistant coach to not be retained by Miami, or at least the first that has come to light.

He’s also the second coach to be dropped since the season ended, with the Dolphins previously dismissing running backs coach Danny Barrett.

Also, former offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is being re-assigned after Miami hired former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for the same position.

More Videos

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:44

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss

Pause
Hassan Whiteside after Heat’s win over the Jazz on Sunday 1:39

Hassan Whiteside after Heat’s win over the Jazz on Sunday

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

UM linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, offensive lineman Kc McDermott speak after senior day win against Virginia 1:10

UM linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, offensive lineman Kc McDermott speak after senior day win against Virginia

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 1:55

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas

Dolphins mug for camera in awareness test 2:08

Dolphins mug for camera in awareness test

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

  • Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

    Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he's disappointed with the season after the Fins' loss to the Buffalo Bills. (Video contains graphic language)

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he's disappointed with the season after the Fins' loss to the Buffalo Bills. (Video contains graphic language)

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:44

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss

Pause
Hassan Whiteside after Heat’s win over the Jazz on Sunday 1:39

Hassan Whiteside after Heat’s win over the Jazz on Sunday

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

UM linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, offensive lineman Kc McDermott speak after senior day win against Virginia 1:10

UM linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, offensive lineman Kc McDermott speak after senior day win against Virginia

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 1:55

Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas

Dolphins mug for camera in awareness test 2:08

Dolphins mug for camera in awareness test

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

  • Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

    Miami Heats' Dion Waiters, 25, signed a four-year $52 million deal to remain in Miami and talked about it Saturday, July 8, 2017 at a celebrity softball game at Barry University.

Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

View More Video