Dolphins decide not to retain veteran assistant coach

The Dolphins have decided not to retain defensive line coach Terrell Williams, a source said Saturday.
A replacement has not been named.
Williams, 43, coached the Dolphins’ defensive linemen for the past three seasons.
Before that, he spent three seasons as the Oakland Raiders’ defensive line coach. Previously, he was an assistant at Youngstown State, Akron, Purdue and Texas A&M.
Miami improved significantly against the run last season, rising from 30th to 14th. But the Dolphins were tied with San Francisco for 26th in sacks, with 30.
Under Williams, two rookie defensive tackles - Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor - were pleasant surprises last season, and Jordan Phillips became more consistent in 2017.
But though rookie first-rounder Charles Harris played well at times, he finished with only two sacks.
And veteran Andre Branch didn’t make the same impact in 2017 as he had the previous season.
Williams is the first assistant defensive assistant coach to not be retained by Miami, or at least the first that has come to light.
He’s also the second coach to be dropped since the season ended, with the Dolphins previously dismissing running backs coach Danny Barrett.
Also, former offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen is being re-assigned after Miami hired former Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for the same position.
