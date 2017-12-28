After trading three key players, Miami Marlins now discussing Yelich, Realmuto trades

The Miami Marlins are listening to trade offers for Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, three sources told The Miami Herald over the past several days.
Both players are unhappy with the team’s direction after the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon for prospects.
One source said the team is not aggressively shopping the two players but is listening. Another source said the Marlins have told teams they are available for the right price. And the third source that the team is listening more closely on Yelich, and more seriously considering offers, than they had been.
Meanwhile, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported the Marlins “are engaged in active trade discussions with multiple teams regarding both Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto. Asking price on both players remains high; a trade is not imminent.”
And the Marlins potentially could get more in terms of quality prospects for Yelich and Realmuto than they did with Stanton and Ozuna because Realmuto is under team control through 2020 and because Yelich is under reasonable contract terms for four more years, with a $15 million club option in 2022.
Yelich is due $7 million next season and then $9.75 million, $12.5 million and $14 million the following three years. His buyout for 2022 is $1.25 million if a team bypasses that $15 million option.
St. Louis, Atlanta, San Diego and Arizona are among many teams that have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old Yelich,
who hit .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBI last season and is a .290 career hitter. Yelich was on base the seventh-most times of any National League hitter last season.
Washington is among possibilities for Realmuto. Arbitration-eligible for the first time, Realmuto is projected to make about $4.2 million next season.
If the Marlins can attach Brad Zielger’s $9 million or Junichi Tazawa’s $7 million salary onto a Yelich or Realmuto deal – or even Martin Prado’s remaining $28.5 million (including $13.5 million next season), that would leave Miami well below its $85 million to $90 million payroll target. The Marlins’ current payroll projects to about $94 million.
