Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) recovers a fumble during the second half against Buffalo on Dec. 17, 2017.
Miami Dolphins make a decision on their starting quarterback, make four roster moves

By Barry Jackson

December 27, 2017 11:16 AM

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that quarterback Jay Cutler will start Sunday’s game against Buffalo but was non-committal when asked whether he would finish the game.

With Matt Moore sidelined by a foot injury in recent weeks, David Fales has been Cutler’s backup.

Asked about the decision to start Cutler in a meaningless game (from Miami’s standpoint), Gase said there is “no reason to take” Cutler “out of the game.”

Gase said he hasn’t spoken to Cutler about whether he’s interested in continuing his career. His one-year, $10 million contract expires after this week, and Miami is committed to Ryan Tannehill as its starting quarterback next season, from all indications.

Cutler’s 80.9 passer rating is 12th among 16 qualifying AFC starting quarterbacks.

His 14 interceptions are third most among AFC quarterbacks and his fourth-quarter passer rating of 68.4 is second-worst among AFC quarterbacks, ahead of only Cleveland quarterback Deshone Kizer’s 45.8.

ROSTER MOVES

The Dolphins placed receiver Leonte Carroo on the NFi (non-football injury) list and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor on injured reserve — ending both of their seasons — and promoted receiver Rashawn Scott and defensive tackle Gabe Wright from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Carroo had an emergency medical procedure on Monday that wasn’t life threatening.

Carroo ended his season with seven catches for 69 yards and played 145 offensive snaps.

“We saw huge strides in practice, knowledge of the offense,” Gase said of Carroo. “He didn’t get a lot of opportunities but the times we put him in, there weren’t errors. He is doing the right things.”

Taylor, the rookie sixth-round pick, had 18 tackles and played 185 defensive snaps.

“We gained a lot this season from seeing Vincent do all the things we asked him to do, from special teams to defense,” Gase said. “There were a few games he was down. He practiced like it was a game. He gave us value on special teams. He’s a guy we are looking forward to keep developing and see how far we can help him grow.”

Scott, who began the season on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, has appeared in three games for Miami over two seasons after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UM.

Wright, a fourth round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015, played in seven games for Detroit in 2015 and five with Cleveland in 2016.

▪  Asked about center Mike Pouncey telling reporters that this was his best season, Gase said:

“Especially down the stretch, he’s been our most consistent guy. Played his best ball on the back half of the season. He’s one of a few guys that stepped up and did what he had to do.”

▪  On DeVante Parker rising to catch a pass Sunday against Kansas City, Gase said:

“Good to see him go up and get one. … He has shown us he’s feeling better, doing a lot of things we asked him to do all season. We need to get to the point where he has that consistency game in, game out.”

