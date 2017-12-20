A defeated Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) walks of the field after the University of Miami Hurricanes are defeated by the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sat., Dec. 2, 2017.
UM will have open QB battle in spring. Is Malik Rosier OK with that?

By Barry Jackson

December 20, 2017 12:38 PM

UM nuggets on a day Miami is signing nearly all of its oral commitments:

• When asked recently if there will be a quarterback competition in the spring, Mark Richt said there will be an open competition at every position in the spring.

And Malik Rosier said Wednesday he is at peace with that, even though it’s highly unusual for a double-digit-win quarterback to not inherit the job as a senior.

Rosier’s primary competition for the job: ballyhooed freshman N’Kosi Perry, who’s redshirting.

Evan Shirreffs, Cade Weldon and incoming Jarren Williams will also compete in a battle that will officially begin in spring ball in March and April.

“If you talk to any of the greats, they always talk about competing,” Rosier said. “That’s what makes them great. I don’t want to come here and not compete. When me and Brad [Kaaya] came in together, everyone knew the starting job would be a competition. [Former offensive coordinator James] Coley even told us that. The reason you come to Miami is to compete, to earn your position and win it every year.

“I love to compete. I love [competition] with N’Kosi because at the end of the day, it’s not going to make just me and N’Kosi better. It’s going to make the freshman, Evan, Cade, all of us better.”

Where must Rosier improve?

“One is more air on the ball; that is something [quarterbacks coach Jon Richt] and I have been working on. Two is just small details. Coach Jon Richt said we are going to go back to camp. Sometimes you get so focused on the season you miss the small details which actually help you in the bigger picture.

“The fact we have two weeks to focus on the small things is going to help me for this Wisconsin game. Sometimes I might miss a guy because my footwork is a little off or my shoulders might not be squared. It’s going to be a lot better game.”

• UM expects to sign at least 18 of its 20 oral commitments on Wednesday. Susan Miller Degnan has a running blog on the signings here.

Offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, a 19th, is expected to sign Thursday - the second day of this early three-day signing period.

Plantation American Heritage defensive tackle Nesta Silvera won’t sign until February because he wants to accompany two uncommitted teammates, defensive end Andrew Chatfield and cornerback Tyson Campbell, to their UM official visits in January. Because Silvera isn’t graduating high school early, he couldn’t do that if he signed this week.

• UM lost out on a bid to lure junior college defensive tackle Jared Goldwire, who signed with Louisville, and defensive end Chris Collins, who signed with North Carolina on Wednesday.

• UM junior defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh said it will be a “difficult” decision whether to turn pro and he hasn’t made up his mind. His roommate and close friend, tackle Kendrick Norton, on Tuesday declined to say if he’s likely to turn pro.

• UM senior defensive end Chad Thomas predicted freshmen Jon Garvin and D.J. Johnson “will be probably the best defensive ends to come out of the U in a long time.”

• Michael Irvin, whose son is starting at tight end with Chris Herndon recovering from knee surgery, visited practice.

• If you missed it last night, here’s what Rivals.com’s national recruiting director told me about UM’s class.

• Please check back here later day for another UM signing day post.

