Former Marlins regime confused by Jeter’s approach, regrets Stanton no-trade clause

A six-pack of Marlins notes on a Thursday:
• As the Marlins draw closer to a Giancarlo Stanton trade, count the former Marlins president among those puzzled by Derek Jeter’s first two months as the team’s CEO.
“Maybe he has a plan,” ex Marlins president David Samson told Dan Le Batard and Jon Weiner on 790 The Ticket this week. “I just can’t figure out what it is.”
Jeter was booed when shown briefly on the AmericanAirlines Arena scoreboard during Sunday’s Heat-Warriors game.
Speaking of Jeter, Samson said he “thought he would get a bigger benefit of the doubt. I don’t know what his vision is because he doesn’t talk to me anymore…. I don’t know why he does what he does. But he’s been around for two months. His honeymoon has been short lived and that I feel terrible about.”
Samson, who was not retained by Jeter, said: “I am being paid not to work, which doesn’t suck. I always thought I was going to be fired. I didn’t know when.”
• Samson said one of his biggest regrets was succumbing to Stanton’s request for a no-trade clause. Former owner Jeffrey Loria ultimately made that decision, a break from team policy.
“When we gave him a no trade clause, it was something he required,” Samson said. “It’s a horrible clause to give to players. It is a big regret I have that I broke our rule and gave him a no trade clause. It’s paralyzing. He is holding the team hostage because he can and it’s the power we gave him.”
• As has been widely reported for days, the Marlins have agreed to the foundation of Stanton trades with San Francisco and St. Louis and are waiting to see if he approves trades with either team.
Stanton has met with both teams, and Giants general manager Bobby Evans told the team’s flagship radio station that Stanton “had a good feel for what he wanted to hear from us” and said AT&T Park is one of his favorite places to play.
NBC Sports Bay Area said the Giants expect Stanton to make a decision by the end of the week.
“The specifics of the deal are not something that we feel comfortable discussing, but ultimately our hope is that if he does choose to come here, we’ll be able to fold him in with a winning club,” Evans said Wednesday. “In terms of our deal it just has a number of contingencies, one of course that’s paramount is relative to his full no trade and that’s a decision that really comes from him. But our terms with the Marlins are clear.”
• Of Stanton taking time to make a decision, Evans said: “There’s a lot of personal factors people don’t know about.
We don’t necessarily know those personal factors as well.”
Stanton is believed to prefer a trade to his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers, but there has been no indication that the Dodgers have made a serious offer.
“He has a contract already in front of him,” Evans said. “He’s got a home there, clearly has some ties to LA, so really it’s his call as to ultimately what he wants to do. We were very impressed with him. He’s obviously passionate about winning, he’s passionate about the game and really presented himself extremely well. He had a lot of questions for us and I thought our meeting went well.
“But again it’s a tough decision for him. He may take a lot of time before he’s ready to make that call.”
• Even while Evans publicly was confirming a meeting with Stanton, Jeter was being coy on an appearance on the team’s flagship station WINZ.
“There’s nothing to update,” Jeter said Tuesday. “I think the best way to answer it is we’ll explore every option out there to make our organization better. There have been no decisions. We have not made many decisions whatsoever on the baseball side.
“So we’re still gathering information. As soon as there’s something to share, I will be more than happy to share it. Anything up until this point has been speculation. One thing I always try to do is stay far away from speculation and rumors, because there’s a lot of them out there, and if I addressed every single rumor that was out there we’d constantly be talking.”
• The Marlins signed three players to minor league contracts with at least some minor league experience: catcher Bryan Holaday, infielder Johnny Giavotella and right-handed pitcher Drew Rucinski.
All received invitations to big league spring training.
Holaday, 30, has hit .244 in played in parts of six major league seasons for Detroit, Texas and Boston.
• Samson said he believes anyone who bought the team would have slashed payroll, including Jorge Mas.
“I think everybody was going to behave the same because team is losing money and only so much money people are willing to lose,” he said. “I dont think Jorge Mas would have done anything differently at all.”
And Samson pointed out that “every time we raised the payroll, we sucked more. It’s not like we’re breaking up the 27 Yankees.”
• Jeter said he won’t attend next week’s MLB winter meetings in Orlando but will call executive Michael Hill for frequent updates.
Asked by Le Batard why Hill was retained by Jeter, Samson said: “I assume he has photos. That’s the best I can come up with.”
Samson was joking; he and Hill are friends, Samson thoroughly respects him and considers Hill to be extremely intelligent and skilled.
